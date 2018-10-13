New gym opens in Ti

× Partners Eain Tierney and Anthony Anselmo cut the ribbon at their new business, the Garrison Gym in Ticonderoga. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Three years out of college, Eain Tierney had an engineering degree under his belt and was already earning wide acclaim as an upscale woodworker, a business he entered with his father, Scott.

Anthony Anselmo, whom Tierney met at Binghamton University, had a degree in economics and had logged a year and a half on Wall Street.

This is the point of the narrative where people their age sometimes go off and backpack across Europe, or do something else for fun before settling into their serious careers.

But for Tierney and Anselmo, their idea of fun was taking some time in their 20s to run a business.

To that end, the two partners cut the ribbon last week on the Garrison Gym, a fort-themed center that incorporates elements of Ticonderoga’s history into its design, and even into some of its workout equipment.

“I like the energy of running a business,” said Anselmo, who also sells a line of muscle-recovery soaps. “And I wanted to do this now because you’re only young once.”

The gym, located at 1080 Wicker St. in a building that began life in the 1967 Montreal World’s Fair, later to be disassembled and rebuilt in Ticonderoga to house a Ford dealership. It will be open around the clock, members accessing the building through a key card. Cameras will provide security.

Tierney said it it is important that the gym be open at all hours to suit the community, including people who do shift work at the hospital or paper mill.

“You have to tailor it to the needs of the community or the people won’t come,” Tierney said.

The partners have also fit the gym to the community by incorporating equipment for people going into the military or engaging in the popular local pursuit of mixed martial arts.

The sensitivity to the needs of the community and business creativity has already earned high marks.

“Their excitement for fitness, their business and the community is contagious,” said Molly Bechard, visitor and member services manager for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

Along with the familiar range of strength and cardio equipment, the Garrison Gym also features machines that will be found at no other gym in the country. Playing on the area’s history (the exercise known as the military press is instead called the militia press) the partners have fabricated equipment that incorporates old wooden beams and slabs.

One exercise is performed by lifting cannonballs into a mortar.

Ticonderoga has had public gyms from time to time, but has been without one for years.

Barbara Wright, a fitness enthusiast since the early 1980s who works at the hospital, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to have a gym back in town.

“I was peeking in the windows and calling the Chamber of Commerce to see when they would open,” she said.

Tierney and Anselmo know the feeling. They are workout enthusiasts themselves who got the idea for the Garrison Gym because they needed a place to work out — and there wasn’t one.

Tierney said the gym plans a full suite of fitness activities, including yoga, zumba and pilates classes, as well as special themed events and competitions to strength and endurance.

People who are interested can follow The Garrison Gym on Facebook and Instagram. For Gym Membership information contact The Garrison Gym at 518-586-6704 or email thegarrisongym@gmail.com.