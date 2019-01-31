New hire at Westport Heritage House

× Expand Photo provided Katelyn M. Chevier has been hired as the development and marketing specialist for Westport Heritage House Committee.

WESTPORT | Katelyn M. Chevier has been brought on board as the new development and marketing specialist for Westport Heritage House Committee.

Chevier is a new mom and was recently administrative assistant for Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Only weeks on the job, she reportedly garnered support for Heritage House’s winter “Music and More” series.

“The people of this area already appreciate and take advantage of the beautiful natural features that surround them,” Chevier said. “I am happy to do my part in making greater Westport an evermore enriching place to live year-round and also a must-do destination.”

A 2015 hotel, restaurant and tourism graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, Chevier moved to Moriah in 2017 when her husband was hired as a manager at International Paper.

At SUNY Plattsburgh, Chevier was member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Society, vice president of the student association and awarded the Winkel Visual Art Scholarship.