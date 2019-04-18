New home for Hudson Headwaters

× Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard and David Clauss, emergency medicine physician and UVM associate professor, show off architectural plans for space that will be leased to Hudson Headwaters’ primary care clinic.

TICONDEROGA | The Hudson Headwaters primary care health clinic in Ticonderoga will move from its present location into a new 10,300-foot facility at the Ticonderoga campus of the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital, officials announced last week.

The addition of a primary care clinic at the campus will provide a significant piece of the puzzle as the former Moses-Ludington Hospital is remade into modern, flexible facility that can treat residents for a majority of their medical needs locally, while rapidly sending those in need of advanced medicine to the nearest facility where it’s available.

Construction will begin this summer, financed with the help of a $5.67 million grant from New York’s statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

Hudson Headwaters will lease the space from UVM and when completed it will create a “fully integrated medical village, bringing together a variety of complementary health-related services in one convenient location,” according to a hospital press release. Hudson Headwaters Health Network is a Queensbury-based nonprofit that operates 18 health centers in the North Country, including the one in Ticonderoga.

‘ONE STOP SHOPPING’

Hudson Headwaters’ Ticonderoga Health Center, which has operated in the town since 1992, has 15 providers in pediatric and adult primary care, podiatry and women’s health services, as well as its full complement of nursing and support staff, integrated behavioral health and social work support teams who will continue to provide services on the new campus.

“This collaboration will enable us to continue our mission of providing the best health care, and access to that care, for everyone in our communities,” said Tucker Slingerland, M.D., CEO of Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

The hospital is also continuing to build on its own offerings, adding chemotherapy treatment and looking to add specialists in cardiology and ob/gyn, as well as having an emergency room physician available around the clock.

For health care, it will be “a one stop shopping experience,” Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard said. “We’re trying to transform health care in the Ticonderoga community.”

“The Ticonderoga community should be proud of driving the development of a new model of care that I think others may follow, and I hope New York’s innovative approach to meeting the challenge of maintaining health care access in rural areas is emulated as well,” John Brumsted, M.D., president and CEO of the UVM Health Network, said in a statement. “This is a perfect example of the good that comes from our locally-led, nonprofit health care system listening to and partnering with the communities we serve.”

TRANSITION

It’s been an eventful couple of years for the old Moses Ludington Hospital, which officials say has been transformed from a failing old-style hospital with unfilled beds into a modern model for rural health care. UVM officials were in Ticonderoga last week to thank employees for making the transition possible, and to outline their new plans to the community.

In a recent renovation, the hospital modernized its emergency room and added state-of-the-art imaging equipment, along with other upgrades at a cost of $9.1 million. Moses-Lundington announced in September 2017 that it would be merged into Elizabeth Community Hospital as it sought to escape from serious financial difficulties.

The realities of rural health care are that inpatient stays and a full staff of medical specialists are no longer viable. So instead, medical personnel at Ticonderoga will make rapid assessments of an incoming patient’s needs, then patch into a sophisticated communications and transport network to get the patient the proper care and the proper facility as soon as possible. The diagnoses will be made in some instances with the help of telemedicine in which, for example, a neurologist can see a stroke patient through a video link.

“Care is only effective if it is delivered in a timely fashion,” said Dr. David Clauss, emergency medicine physician and UVM associate professor. But “Geography doesn’t have to be as big a problem as it was before.”