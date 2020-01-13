New law targets disruptive campground guests

NEW YORK STATE | Legislation providing clear legal direction for campground owners needing to remove long-term guests who are disruptive has been signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones sponsored the measure at the request of the Campground Owners of New York (CONY).

“Camping is such a wonderful experience, especially for families looking to enjoy the outdoors and make great memories,” said Little. “Unfortunately, and thankfully rarely, some campers can become overly disruptive and difficult to deal with and create problems for those around them and for the campground management. This new law provides clarity of what to do when that situation arises.”

“Campgrounds should be fun and welcoming spaces where families are able to get out in nature and explore, but it’s important that visitors are respectful of the grounds and their fellow campers,” Jones said. “When guests fail to pay or become disruptive, they hurt everyone’s experience. I am proud to have sponsored this legislation and pleased that it is now law so that campground owners have a fair and straightforward process to remove disrespectful guests.”

According to the new law, a campground owner can request a long-term guest, defined as an individual staying more than a week, be removed from the campground for numerous reasons, including: disturbing, threatening or endangering other guests; illegal possession of alcohol or drugs; violating state or local law; or violating any other lawful posted rule or regulation of the campground that enhances the safety and quiet enjoyment of its guests as part of the occupancy agreement.

The disruptive guest would receive a written warning that his or her conduct could result in their removal from the campground if repeated. In the event the conduct is repeated and the guest fails to vacate the campground after being requested to do so, the campground owner could request removal by law enforcement officer, who can cite the guest with trespass. The guest would be entitled to a refund of the unused portion of paid fees, less any amount otherwise owed to the campground or deducted for damages. The statute also provides direction on how to deal with property left at the campground by the removed guest.

The new law took effect in December. ■