New leaders take office in Essex County

Pete DeMola Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) and Vice Chairman Roby Politi (I-North Elba) share a moment after being sworn in on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County has sworn in new leadership:

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland has been tapped as the new chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

He takes over from Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston, who stepped down on Monday after serving two one-year terms.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi will serve as vice chairman.

Both were sworn in after being unanimously endorsed by their colleagues.

“There isn’t a more intelligent person,” said Preston of Gillilland, who served as his deputy. “He will do an outstanding job for this county.”

Gillilland, a Republican, and Politi, an independent, praised Preston for leading the county while also navigating brain cancer.

“His perseverance and commitment to this board and people of Essex County in the face of extreme adversity is reflective of his tenacious character,” Politi said, who gave Preston a fist-bump after delivering his remarks. “He has made all of our challenges seem trivial.”

Gillilland, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, hailed Preston for launching a pilot program for a countywide EMT system, course-correcting the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport and overseeing the construction of a new county nutrition building at that same facility.

He also said Preston was instrumental in furthering the Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson project, the state effort to transform the former Frontier Town theme park.

He commended the 18-member board of supervisors for taking a non-partisan approach to legislating.

Priority projects for 2019 include executing the pilot plan for the new emergency service system — “We need to be rolling on calls with county system this year,” Gillilland said — as well as probing possible telecommunications gaps as the state moves towards the conclusion of its universal broadband effort and developing a capital plan to solve workplace shortages for county workers.

Essex County must navigate numerous challenges, he said, including a high poverty rate, brain drain, the opiate crisis and aging infrastructure.

But those exist in rural areas across the nation, he said.

And Essex County is bolstered by world-class recreational offerings, as well as farms and natural scenery, he said.

'ENERGY, VISION, DEDICATION'

Preston received praise from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), who called him a “tireless advocate” for Essex County and awarded him a “challenge coin.”

And she issued the oath of office to Gillilland, a close political ally.

Gillilland won election in 2013, one year before Stefanik carved out a win in a three-way primary for the then-open seat for New York's 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik has a family home in Willsboro, which she used as a homebase to launch her political career. She recalled circulating petitions for Gillilland when he first decided to run for office.

The new chairman has showcased “energy, vision and dedication,” she said, citing economic revitalization and infrastructure projects in her adopted hometown as evidence.

And he served as a forceful voice for growing family farms and broadband in the region.

“Public service is embedded in Shaun’s life,” Stefanik said. “He brings this ethos to public service to everything he does.”

Gillilland also received high marks from state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

“You can’t go wrong with a sailor,” he said.

He added: “Essex County is well-run by the people who sit on the board and I’ve seen plenty of fantastic department heads.”

REYNOLDS SWORN IN

Also taking office was Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds, succeeding Richard Cutting, who retired.

Major Thomas Murphy will serve as Reynolds’ undersheriff.

Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin will serve another four-year term.

Essex County Republican Election Commissioner Allison McGahay, Democratic Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey, Manager Dan Palmer and Deputy Manager Mike Mascarenas have all been re-appointed by lawmakers.

And Stephanie DeZalia was sworn in as North Hudson supervisor, taking over from North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore, who retired.

DeZalia is the first female to serve on the board since 2013, when four female lawmakers lost their seats.

“You definitely make this board look much better than it was,” Gillilland said.

The board’s first order of business was to authorize compensation, among other procedural measures.

Supervisors will receive an annual salary of $19,711; the chairman, $24,711, and budget officer, $21,711.