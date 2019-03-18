New members welcomed to CVPH board of directors

PLATTSBURGH | The University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Board of Directors has welcomed three new board members.

Robert Frenyea, of Beekmantown, Linda Bourgeois, of Morrisonville, and John McAuliffe, of Plattsburgh, were nominated and approved by the board in late 2018 and began their three-year term Jan. 15.

“Our three newest board members bring a wealth of energy and experience to our board. Their commitment to this community is evident and as part of our board, I’m sure they will contribute greatly to CVPH’s mission,” CVPH Chairman of the Board John Bernardi said.

Frenyea, Bourgeois and McAuliffe are now part of a 15-member board of directors responsible for developing and overseeing strategic plans that support CVPH’s vision of improving people’s lives by working together.

They are joined by Bernardi, who recently was named to the University of Vermont Health Network Board; Betsy Vicencio, vice chair; Thom Recny, treasurer; Victoria Duley,

Photo provided Robert Frenyea

secretary; Joseph Donnery, member at large; Paolo Fedi; Neil Fesette; JoAnn Gleeson-Kreig; Vicki Marking; and Amy Senecal.

Frenyea is one of three founding partners of the accounting firm Abbott Frenyea and Russell, CPAs and served as the firm’s managing shareholder and treasurer. Now retired, he is active in the community, serving on several boards including Advocacy & Resource Center (AR), Fountain Brothers Post 1619 American Legion and Samuel F. Vilas Home.

Photo provided Linda Bourgeois

President and CEO of UFirst Federal Credit Union Bourgeois has been with the local credit union for 29 and a half years, 17 of which she has served as its leader. A graduate of Clinton Community College, she received its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017. Bourgeois has been a member of the foundation of CVPH’s Stepping Out for Your Heart Committee, responsible for organizing the annual fundraiser that promotes women’s heart health awareness. She is currently the president of the Plattsburgh College Foundation and is a volunteer for the annual Ride to Remember, a fundraiser for the Third Age Adult Center.

Photo provided John McAuliffe