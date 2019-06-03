New members welcomed to TACC

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) continues to grow and expand their membership, services, programs, partnerships and overall efforts for the Ticonderoga area. TACC membership is approaching 100 percent, which has been a goal for the organization. TACC Membership Investment not only makes their benefits possible but all of the efforts of the chamber.
The following members are listed in the order they joined:
- Three Triangles
- Maiden By The Lake
- Glenn W. Lang & Sons Building Contractor
- Wilson Endurance Sports, LLC
- BOA Holdings
- Starr Pelerin (Individual)
- Fort Ticonderoga VFW Post No. 146
- Bain’s Sunoco
- ADK Window & Carpet Cleaning, LLC
- Cyclo Detailing
- Little Brown Cow Farm & Dairy
- Lillie Valley Farm
- Merribeth Elling (Individual)
- The Candy Corner
- Fowlers Rustic Furnishings
- Richard & Debra Hudak (Individual)
- Air Methods - LifeNet of New York
- Northern Washington County Trail Blazers
- The Adirondack Flag
- Elderwood Village At Ticonderoga
- Elderwood of Ticonderoga
- Time Warp Treasures
- Huddy & Co. LLC
- The Garrison Gym
- J&P Screen & Window Repair
- Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department
- Knights of Columbus (re-joined)
- Hamsa Healing Touch Massage
- VR-Room
- NLG Realty
- Cam Brown - Trades of Hope
- Olive’s Ti Pi
- Blue Ridge Electrical Contracting, Inc.
- Tammy Brown, Independent Avon Rep.
- Lake George Mirror
- PMA Small Business Accounting & Tax Service
- The Sembrich (re-joined)
- Belden Property Services (re-joined)
- J.P. Waste Management, LLC
- Carpenter’s Camp Care
- Where The Light Is Good Photography
- Charboneau Supply, LLC
- Adirondack Drone
- Symquest
The chamber offers an array of benefits to their members including marketing, promotion, publicity and exposure; member referrals; chamber communications; business support services and resources; business seminars and trainings; partnerships; creditability, community involvement and support.
For more information on the new members listed above, maximizing chamber benefits, a Ticonderoga area business directory, calendar of events or becoming a member of the chamber, contact the chamber at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com.