New members welcomed to TACC

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) continues to grow and expand their membership, services, programs, partnerships and overall efforts for the Ticonderoga area. TACC membership is approaching 100 percent, which has been a goal for the organization. TACC Membership Investment not only makes their benefits possible but all of the efforts of the chamber.

The following members are listed in the order they joined:

Three Triangles

Maiden By The Lake

Glenn W. Lang & Sons Building Contractor

Wilson Endurance Sports, LLC

BOA Holdings

Starr Pelerin (Individual)

Fort Ticonderoga VFW Post No. 146

Bain’s Sunoco

ADK Window & Carpet Cleaning, LLC

Cyclo Detailing

Little Brown Cow Farm & Dairy

Lillie Valley Farm

Merribeth Elling (Individual)

The Candy Corner

Fowlers Rustic Furnishings

Richard & Debra Hudak (Individual)

Air Methods - LifeNet of New York

Northern Washington County Trail Blazers

The Adirondack Flag

Elderwood Village At Ticonderoga

Elderwood of Ticonderoga

Time Warp Treasures

Huddy & Co. LLC

The Garrison Gym

J&P Screen & Window Repair

Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department

Knights of Columbus (re-joined)

Hamsa Healing Touch Massage

VR-Room

NLG Realty

Cam Brown - Trades of Hope

Olive’s Ti Pi

Blue Ridge Electrical Contracting, Inc.

Tammy Brown, Independent Avon Rep.

Lake George Mirror

PMA Small Business Accounting & Tax Service

The Sembrich (re-joined)

Belden Property Services (re-joined)

J.P. Waste Management, LLC

Carpenter’s Camp Care

Where The Light Is Good Photography

Charboneau Supply, LLC

Adirondack Drone

Symquest

The chamber offers an array of benefits to their members including marketing, promotion, publicity and exposure; member referrals; chamber communications; business support services and resources; business seminars and trainings; partnerships; creditability, community involvement and support.

For more information on the new members listed above, maximizing chamber benefits, a Ticonderoga area business directory, calendar of events or becoming a member of the chamber, contact the chamber at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com.