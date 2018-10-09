New Mt. Hoevenberg trailhead designed to ease overuse

× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Mountain Club Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, delivers comments at the opening of the Mt. Van Hoevenberg East Trail on Friday, Oct. 5 in North Elba.

NORTH ELBA | The state Department of Environmental Conservation, green groups and local officials celebrated the opening of a new trail last week designed to reduce congestion in the High Peaks.

The new Mt. Van Hoevenberg East Trail is now open to public use.

ORDA and DEC relocated the popular trailhead from state Route 73 to the Olympic Sports Complex in an attempt to address overuse.

“This trail is part of DEC’s multi-year, comprehensive effort to promote sustainable tourism and address public safety in the Adirondacks,” said DEC Regional Director Stegemann in a statement.

The 1.7-mile trail was designed and built to withstand heavier use, said DEC, and includes measures to reduce erosion, a chief result of high usage.

“Once completed, the trail will be the most sustainable trail in the High Peaks Wilderness,” said the agency in a statement.

The Adirondack Mountain Club provided their professional trail crew to construct the path with assistance from DEC, ORDA, Student Conservation Association Adirondack Corps, Student Conservation Association High Peaks Backcountry Stewards, state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Inmate Crews and volunteers.

“We believe that its design and construction features will minimize soil and vegetative erosion, make for a drier trail and thus provide a quality hiking experience for the public while protecting the natural environment of this important trail,” said Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, in a statement.

As visitation swells across the region, DEC will also construct a new trail up Cascade Mountain next year.

“The lower section of the Mt. Van Hoevenberg East Trail will provide access to the start of that trail,” said the agency.

Once the trail is complete, DEC plans to close the current Cascade Mountain Trailhead and roughly one mile of the current trail.

ORDA aims to roll out additional improvements to the state-run facility next year, including new Nordic ski trails, snowmaking system enhancements, base lodge renovations and parking lot upgrades.