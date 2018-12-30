New partnership aims to make college education more accessible

Ray Di Pasquale

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College classes will be offered at four area high schools as part of a partnership that will make it easier for adults to attend college.

The new partnership with AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS), Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS), Peru Central School (PCS) and Saranac Central School (SCS), is a pilot program in which Clinton’s courses will be offered in the evening at these schools.

“Making evening courses available in locations nearby people’s homes is one way we can make getting a college education more accessible to our community,” said Clinton Community College President Ray M. DiPasquale.

“This is an important part of Clinton’s mission and vision, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the superintendents and high school principals.”

Paul Savage, superintendent of AVCS, said, “We are very excited to work collaboratively with Clinton Community College on this important college partnership for our AVCS community members. ”

In the upcoming spring semester, students will have the opportunity to take business 101: business organization and management at AVCS, psychology 101: intro to psychology at NCCS, art 100: art appreciation at PCS or computer science 102: intro to microcomputer applications at SCS.

These courses were selected for the pilot because they are part of many degree programs and require few or no prerequisites so that anyone interested may take the class.

Students are expected to meet one day per week from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., and the semester runs from Jan. 28 through May 17.

Registration will be conducted at each high school in the near future. Current Clinton students may contact their academic advisor.

College officials said they hope to expand their offerings of evening courses at high schools in future semesters.

To get the spring schedule, visit clinton.edu, contact admissions at admissions@clinton.edu or call 518-562-4170.