New program to ease business transitions in North Country

× Expand Photo provided

SARANAC LAKE | With over 10,000 business owners in the North Country nearing retirement, the Adirondack North Country Center for Businesses in Transition — a collaboration of regional organizations and leaders — will step in to support existing business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in developing successful business transition strategies.

According to Danielle Delaini, Adirondack North Country Association business transition program coordinator, over 50 organizations and community leaders are supporting the partnership throughout the 14-county North Country region.

Eight designated community liaisons will play a crucial role in supporting successful transitions including the options of selling on the open market, intergenerational family transitions and conversions to a worker ownership model.

“The Center for Businesses in Transition will provide businesses looking to retire or transition with the support and resources to explore options, making sure they have enough time for succession training and transition,” said Mike Besaw, assistant director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Five morning workshops, hosted by partner organizations throughout the region, are scheduled for April through August.

For those who are unable to attend workshops in person, community liaisons will offer online viewing opportunities at other locations. Workshops will also be recorded so that interested business owners can view them at their convenience and as needed in the future.

“We want these programs to be flexible, sustainable and easy to share with the people who need them,” said Delaini. “We’ll be developing useful tools like videos, documents, case studies, success stories and best practices that partners can easily access and that small businesses can actually use. ”

In the year ahead, the center will sponsor additional programming developed by regional partners including half-day workshops on business valuation, farm transitions and other topics related to business transitions and succession planning.

All materials developed by the partnership will be available for other organizations to use to assist local businesses in transition. Economic development staff who would like access to these tools are invited to contact the center. The partnership is also seeking co-working spaces and event partners to assist with workshops and other events.

North Country business owners looking to transition their operations to new owners or a new ownership model, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs looking to take over an existing business, are invited to contact the center at transitions@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200 for more information or to be connected with a community liaison. Information about the center and its programs can be found at adirondack.org/businesses-in-transition.