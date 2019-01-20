New rec trails envisioned for Johnsburg

× Expand Photo provided Back-country hiking and skiing enthusiasts, primarily from the town of Johnsburg, examine the maps of proposed trails between North Creek and Thirteenth Lake and discuss the plans to expand the area’s recreational opportunities with professional trail developers.

JOHNSBURG | A fully developed network of recreational back-country trails between North Creek and Thirteenth Lake may become a reality if pending plans are realized.

Although Johnsburg already has 47 miles of trails, under a tentative development plan those paths would be upgraded as well as interconnected, and an additional 23 miles of pathways would be added.

These trails would allow area residents and visitors to access some pristine woodlands for hiking, exploring, skiing, limited mountain bicycling and snowshoeing.

These trails might include socializing yurts, warming huts, restrooms, bicycle repair stations and other amenities, according to plans unveiled Jan. 9 in an informational meeting held at the Tannery Pond Community Center.

“We are working on developing a world-class recreational experience for connecting with nature,” town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said.

Johnsburg was awarded a $40,750 grant to develop a detailed plan for developing the trails and amenities through the state Department of State’s Waterfront Revitalization Program.

The town’s portion of the grant is $15,000, a portion which would be credited to in-kind services.

The Chazen Companies planning firm and Steve Ovitt of Wilderness Property Management jointly drafted the successful grant operation, and are now involved in developing the plan.

Hogan said that a local trails development committee are working on the trail route and amenities along with Ovitt and Chazen personnel.

“This is exciting effort exciting because it’s a community-driven concept with people who are out in the back-country every day providing input into the plans,” she said.

The committee includes area residents Rick Morse, Dave Putman, Kelly Nessle, Ed Orr, Dick Carlson, Steve Tomb, Pete Gilbertson, Chris Belden and Warren County Planner Wayne LaMothe.

Many of these back-country enthusiasts spent nearly an hour offering their ideas and opinions after Chazen’s presentation of the tentative plans at the Jan. 9 meeting.

“The vision of this trail network is so unique to the town of Johnsburg. It’s another arrow in our quiver of economic development,” Hogan said.

After the meeting, Paul Cummings of Chazen Companies — who has skied Gore Mountain since childhood — said that an expanded trail network with new amenities would boost its appeal to a new generation of adventurers.

He said that although Gore already has a robust set of trails, the new proposed trail sections designated for mountain biking would make the sport much more accessible for people of all ages and all levels of expertise.

“Mountain biking has exploded, and there are few trails accommodating the sport in the Adirondacks,” he said.

He added that an expanded network of ski trails would also attract a lot more back-country skiers noting that new trails would connect with existing cross-country ski descents.

Cummings praised the committee members as well as Steve Ovitt, who was a forest ranger in the southern Adirondacks for 25 years, for their expertise and knowledge of area wilderness.

“I’m predicting this new trail network will build on the existing local outdoor recreational culture,” Cummings said.

Ovitt, who has designed four mountain bike parks in the area, said he wanted to see the development of “an exceptional modern infrastructure relevant to the backcountry scene” to meet expectations of the contemporary adventurer.

“We’ll be helping the townspeople develop a vision and way forward to boost the recreation economy and support the community’s way of life,” he said.

Town board member and Hudson River Trading Co. owner Laurie Arnheiter said the trail plans would boost local tourism and help sustain local businesses.

“As a merchant, it’s exciting to see these new recreational opportunities being developed,” she said. “We’ve always known this was an amazing area for outdoor recreation, but it will soon be more accessible. And with professionally designed trails, we’ll give adventurers a much better experience, with amenities really attractive to the new generation of outdoor enthusiasts.”