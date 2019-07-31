New recovery center offers hope, help

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Supported by hundreds: Not only is the new Plattsburgh recovery center, All Ways to Recovery, supported by other 30 businesses, as well as elected officials, but around 200 people showed up to the grand opening.

PLATTSBURGH | The MHAB’S Life Skills Campus and Champlain Valley Family Center’s (CVFC) new recovery center, All Ways to Recovery, held its grand opening July 24. The center, located at 14 Dormitory Drive in Plattsburgh, focuses on using its time and resources in the Adirondack region to help those whose lives are affected first-hand by addiction, mental health illness and/or homelessness.

Many VIPs were on hand to kick off the center; among them State Sen. Betty Little, Mayor Colin Read, Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, Assemblyman Billy Jones and other officials, as well as those involved with the center and recovering addicts.

Opening statements and introductions were made by Mike Carpenter, who, with the help of nonprofits, the government and more than 30 agencies and businesses wishing to help, was able to put together All Ways to Recovery in barely over a year.

“The one thing I’ll tell you about people in recovery, of which I am one, I was a walking dead man at 26 years old,” Carpenter said. “We insist on enjoying life. And when you get to know people in recovery, you’ll recognize we have a hell of a lot of fun in what we do.”

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Old dorms, new starts: Cheap housing is provided for the patients at All Ways to Recovery. The rooms are complete with dorm-like furniture, as well as private bathrooms. A communal kitchen and laundry space is available for all in the building.

All Ways to Recovery, certified by the Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, is a program for people of any gender age 18 or older. To become part of the supervised program, someone has to identify as having a substance use disorder and is in need of intensive care. Treatments can be referred through outpatient programs, hospitals, community agencies and other options.

Some of the center life-saving features include withdrawal management, medicated treatment, counseling, recreational and leisure activities, educational lectures and more. The dorms on campus are used to house those in recovery. Each room has a bed, a desk and chair, dresser, a bathroom and a closet. The dorm halls themselves includes a common area with a kitchen, laundry room, a computer room and outdoor recreation, including a playground for children. There are a couple of suites on campus that are available to house single parents and their child/children.

“I can tell you, this is going to be the gold standard; not only for New York State, but for the country,” Cashman said about the process of aided recovery in the North Country. “People are rolling up their sleeves, putting their egos aside and saying ‘the job has to get done.’ Today we celebrate and congratulate everyone involved with this.”