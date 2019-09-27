New sites of Asian clam infestation in Lake George revealed

× Expand Photo provided A researcher examines lake-bottom sand and sediment in her sieve for Asian Clams in a survey conducted a half-dozen years ago for the Lake George Park Commission. The aim of the annual survey is to determine identify which areas of Lake George host populations of the invasive species. Last week, the commission’s 2019 Asian Clam report was published, indicating that three new sites of infestation join 24 previously identified sites hosting Asian Clams.

LAKE GEORGE | A recent four-day survey of Lake George for Asian Clams indicates that these mollusks have spread to three new sites in Lake George, joining 24 other sites where the invasive species has been found.

Asian Clams were discovered at the Fort Ann Beach on the east side of Lake George, at Still Bay Resort and at Sun Castle Resort. These latter two sites are 2.8 and 1.6 miles north of Lake George Village on the west side of the lake.

Surveyors worked for four days using handheld sieves to sift through lake-bottom sand relatively near the shoreline in this lake-wide investigation.

At Still Bay Resort, 1 to 3 clams were found in each sieve; at Sun Castle, 10 clams or more were found in each sieve.

The work was accomplished on three days in late August and on Sept. 5 by volunteers as well as representatives of environmental organizations and staff members of the Lake George Park Commission, which coordinated the effort.

At Fort Ann Beach, only one clam was found out of 100 sieves. Park Commission executive director Dave Wick said that more clams are likely in water deeper than near the beach.

These three sites join 24 others where Asian Clams have been discovered in Lake George over the last 10 years. Most of the sites of infestation are on the western shore in the southern stretch of the lake — areas which are the most developed.

Asian Clams have also been discovered at Roger’s Rock Campground, Hague Brook Delta and two resorts on the western shore of the northern end of the 32-mile-long lake. Another infestation has been found across the Lake from these four sites offshore from Glenburnie, a development of cottages on Blair’s Bay.

After the initial discovery in 2010 of Asian Clams at Lake Avenue Beach in Lake George Village, a task force was formed and they researched and implemented methods of reducing the Asian Clam population in the lake. Such clam control methods included covering claim-infested lake-bottom areas with specialized mats to lower the oxygen levels and suppress clam propagation, but the sites repopulated over time.

Wick said that Asian Clams are a warm-water species that die off each winter, and their population rebounds when the water warms up in late spring.

Some sites, however retain high populations of clams, and other areas experience severe die-offs.

Wick said that biologists believe that those clams most adapted to cold weather are the ones surviving each year, and when they reproduce, the next generation of clams will also likely be cold-tolerant. This factor may lead to increased future clam populations in Lake George, he said, noting that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Darrin Freshwater Institute is continuing to conduct research on the Asian Clams in Lake George.

“Although it’s unfortunate that we found three new sites of Asian Clams, its not unexpected on the southwest shores where there are a number of sandy beaches — hopefully the numbers don’t increase a lot anytime soon,” he said. “The good news is we haven’t seen any major recreational or water-quality issues yet due to the clams, and we hope it remains that way in the future.”

