New SRO visits Willsboro School

× From left, Willsboro School Superintendent Justin Gardner, Essex County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaycee Kolodzey and Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds discuss implementation and goals of the new school resource officer at Willsboro Central School. Kolodzey will take on the position starting in September.

WILLSBORO | Some of the students and staff at Willsboro Central School met their new school resource officer last Friday.

Essex County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaycee Kolodzey will spend her work week at the school and at school events as she builds rapport, support and safety structures for students and the school community starting in September.

Originally from Moriah, Kolodzey is also a trained emergency medical technician and is slated to complete school resource coursework this summer.

“I love kids,” she said, all smiles as she visited classrooms with Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds and school Superintendent Justin Gardner.

“I’m very passionate about what I do,” the deputy said. “Being an SRO will improve my job. And I’m really into sports, so I’m hoping to make connections with the kids through that as well.”

OUTREACH

Photo by Kim Dedam Incoming School Resource Officer Kaycee Kolodzy was introduced to Mrs. Bridge’s sixth-grade class at Willsboro Central School last Friday.

Kolodzy won’t just sit in an office all day. She plans to have lunch with the kids and visit classes, outdoor activities and other events.

Her introduction to Laura Bridge’s sixth-graders appeared to go very well. The students were full of smiles and didn’t seem shy or uneasy with having an officer in the room.

They seemed very pleased, in fact, to have their very own safety person.

Asked what her title will be, “‘Deputy Kaycee’ is fine,” Kolodzey said.

Kolodzey’s mentor, Sgt. Leon at the Sheriff’s Department, was an SRO at Moriah when she was in school.

And she sees the role as more about prevention, outreach and education than reaction to crises.

Making connections and being involved are components of a job, she said, that looks to assist before something becomes a problem.

The outreach component is something Reynolds built into the program as he approached schools last year.

“Kaycee is approachable,” Reynolds said. “Part of the goal is to create a positive relationship between kids and law enforcement. And this interaction is going to be all day long. This is her school. This is her community.”

‘MAKING A CONNECTION’

That focus comes as the school board here approved Reynold’s offer to provide full-time SROs to each school district in Essex County. The schools are paying $60,000 per year, which is a portion of the total cost that includes a vehicle and equipment for each district that accepted the offer.

Gardner said the word “resource” is really key to what the SRO will bring to Willsboro.

“The security component is just a piece of this,” he said. “It’s also about making a connection with the students, adding education for a variety of topics, establishing a liaison between the school and county resources and a resource as an EMT. This new position is a support piece for us, to become part of our school community.”

That Kolodzey will foster safety is precisely the goal, Reynolds said.

“We are also here to support the overall well-being of the students, improve safety procedures and build positive relationships.”

Kolodzey’s new job might also help students learn about careers in law enforcement.

“I’m very excited to get to know the kids,” the new SRO said as she walked through the hallways.

Her uniform includes a gun, which is kept in a triple-retention holster.

“Kids usually assume a police officer has a gun,” Gardner said of having an armed officer inside the school, a concern at times for parents.

“It’s part of the equipment she needs to do her job,” Reynolds said.

“I can explain the safety behind the gun,” Kolodzey said.

“Safety is the goal,” Gardner added.

“She is not just a security guard.”

AFTER SCHOOL

The SRO’s schedule at Willsboro will be somewhat flexible as the school administration and school board see needs arise.

Kolodzey, for instance, could be available during busy after-school programs or evening events.

She will also help inform school safety procedures that prepare students for a lock-down, a police incident in the surrounding community or even an evacuation drill.

Beyond training and staff introductions this summer, Kolodzey will start on the first day of school, Sept. 3.

She is one of five deputies that will work to expand school safety and outreach in Essex County through the next school year.

Additional deputies will work in Crown Point and Moriah, a shared position; one deputy will work for Boquet Central School, dividing the 40 hours per week between the Westport and Elizabethtown campuses; one deputy will work full-time at the Schroon Lake school; and Minerva will have a deputy on premises part-time.

Each district will build their own schedule with the SRO and define opportunities to improve safety and outreach for kids.

The program here is going forward without state aid.

New legislation in the Senate and Assembly stalled in Education Committees in January and February, respectively. The bills, S.01330 and A.05680, define the role of an SRO and outline grant options that might help school districts afford the new position.