New top chef at LG Holiday Inn drafts new menu

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Mickey Hopkins, the new executive chef at Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, brings with him a wealth of culinary expertise gained at four- and five-star resorts. The Holiday Inn’s restaurant now has a wide range of entrees on their new menu that reflects the varied cuisines for which Hopkins has garnered considerable acclaim.

LAKE GEORGE | A chef with considerable culinary experience has taken over the reins of Lake George Holiday Inn Resort’s kitchen operations, and the result is a new menu with enticing selections.

The new menu was introduced in June after the recent hiring of chef Mickey Hopkins, 41, of Thurman.

Hopkins most recently was the chef at George’s Steak House, following a five-year tenure as executive chef at Blue Water Manor on Lake George. His credentials include a prior stint at the famed Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pa., following 12 years of employment at The Sagamore Resort, where he started off as a line cook and worked his way up to chef position, Hopkins said.

“I’m very fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with a lot of very talented chefs at the nine restaurants of The Sagamore, which really boosted my career,” Hopkins said, noting that The Sagamore and Hotel Hershey have been awarded with either four- or five-star ratings.

Hopkins, a native of Warrensburg, said his work at these two prestigious resorts as well as George’s Restaurant allowed him to acquire skills in preparing a wide range of cuisines.

One of his roles at The Sagamore was serving as their “garde manger” chef, specializing in preparing centerpieces, ice carvings, sushi bars and high-end hors d’oeuvres. Hopkins said he will be utilizing these abilities at the Holiday Inn for special occasions including wedding receptions, banquets and other special occasions.

Hopkins said he really enjoys his new position at the Holiday Inn for a variety of reasons — the facility and its premises, but primarily the staff and management.

“I’m really enjoying the atmosphere at the Holiday Inn — it’s a beautiful resort,” he said. “When I interviewed for the position, I was really impressed.”

Asked to describe his approach to cooking, Hopkins offered his thoughts without hesitation.

“I like to keep it fresh, clean and honest, with not too much going on,” he said.

Vincent Crocitto III — a co-owner of the resort with his father, Vincent “Vinnie” Crocitto II — said Hopkins was an “outstanding” addition to the Holiday Inn staff.

“Hopkins is quite well organized — it’s now smooth operations in our kitchen 24/7, whether there’s one order or 100,” the younger Crocitto said. “He has a team that is loyal to him and follows his directions. Hopkins has a quiet confidence and a steady hand. Talented people really enjoy working in his kitchen — it’s a great work environment.”

Among those joining him is Dale Depold, former owner of Grandma’s Back Porch, who is now serving as Holiday Inn’s sous-chef.

The new dinner menu at the Holiday Inn features new surf and turf options of fresh lobster tails or shrimp along with top sirloin, premium aged prime New York strip steak or center-cut filet mignon. They join several chicken selections, award-winning barbecued baby back ribs, clams and linguini, shrimp scampi, Long Island duck breast, as well as a premium bull moose burger. One of their specialties is the entree of sustainable salmon from the Faroe Islands of Scotland.

A range of appetizers features authentic Maryland crab cake, which has been a hit with people who know and appreciate the genuine version, Crocitto said.

The Holiday Inn’s lunch menu features their cajun mahi mahi taco plate, chicken Caprese with Genovese pesto, a vegan pita and a New York pastrami sandwich. South-of-the-border selections include their chipotle burrito and loaded chili, served in a bread bowl. Their full menus can be seen at: trsrestaurant.com, Crocitto said.

“Our new menus have a wide range of options with a lot of great flavors,” Crocitto said.

The Crocitto family bought the Holiday Inn Resort in May 2017, and since then have completed renovation of all 24 of their Lakeview rooms, Crocitto said.

“We now have the most modern suites in Lake George,” he said.

Other upgrades include renovations to the resort’s fitness center and indoor swimming pool, as well as a new business center.

Also, their outdoor pool, positioned so swimmers have a panoramic view of Lake George, now has fire tables positioned nearby.