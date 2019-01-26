New wellness center sought for Chester

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The Chester Municipal Center, formerly the town’s school, would have several rooms and its ‘gymatorium’ reconfigured to accommodate fitness facilities and counseling rooms, if the town’s plans to establish a wellness center become a reality.

CHESTERTOWN | A new “Chester Wellness Center” featuring workout facilities and training, behavioral health counseling — and various other programs encouraging a healthy lifestyle — may be established in town if plans now under consideration materialize.

The facility and its programming would be a collaborative venture of the town of Chester, the YMCA Adirondack Center and Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said last Friday.

The town is applying for a $250,000 grant from Adirondack Health Institute to establish the center at the Chester Municipal Center.

The Chester Town Board authorized Leggett to apply for the grant at a previous meeting.

YMCA personnel would staff the center, which would encourage wellness with programs for citizens of all ages, town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said.

“This concept is a response to people voicing a need for having some place for seniors to go for fitness programs,” he said. “This started when the YMCA Adirondack Center burned last fall, and the they moved into the town hall and saw what a great facility we have and how it meets a lot of their programming needs,” he said.

The fitness center and counseling rooms would likely be located on the second floor of the Chester Municipal Center, which was built in the mid-1930s as the Chestertown school.

“As the plans are in conceptual stages, we haven’t settled on where the wellness center would be located,” Leggett said.

If the grant is successful, the municipal center’s present “gymatorium” would be reconfigured to accommodate both a recreation/fitness facility as well as the present auditorium through the use of portable staging — resembling its form and function when it was a school.

The town has not in the past been in a position to roll out this type of programming, but in partnership with the YMCA it can be accomplished,” Leggett said.

“The YMCA can handle the program and we have the facility and the resources,” he said, noting that the finances would be channeled through Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

“We all would like to see this up and running,” Leggett said.

The fitness programs would be an extension of what is already offered by the town on a smaller scale. Presently the municipal center hosts ongoing classes on yoga, tai chi, martial arts and step classes, offerings that could be extended to more participants and over additional seasons if the wellness center were established.

Also, the town is now sponsoring a pickleball program during the warm months, and with renovations to the town hall, they could continue through winter, he said.

“We have a very active older community that is looking for expanded wellness programming,” Leggett said. “A town wellness center would offer many benefits for a lot of people.”

To fund the wellness center, Adirondack Health Institute would be drawing on the state’s DSRIP Innovation Fund, which was established by the state to redesign Medicaid by focusing on population health and transforming ways to deliver health care.

The state’s goal through the $6.4 billion fund is to reduce hospital use by 25 percent.