New WHS auditorium to debut at open house March 7

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall New WCS Auditorium Near Finished Construction and outfitting of Warrensburg High School’s new 480-seat auditorium — featuring a huge stage, air conditioning, a high-tech sound system, professional theatrical lighting and posh seating — was virtually complete as of Feb. 21. Along with the school’s new upscale cafeteria, kitchen, media center and fitness room, the new auditorium will debut at an open house set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7. Also, an initial concert — featuring students, alumni, faculty and staff members in both a mass chorus and band — is to be held Tuesday May 19.

WARRENSBURG | The dreams of many area performing arts advocates are now a reality: Warrensburg High School has a new state-of-the-art auditorium with engineered acoustics, a huge well-appointed stage, a professional sound system and high-tech theatrical lighting, as well as air conditioning.

The auditorium — with plush, tiered seating for 480 people — is the highlight of an $11 million high school renovation project which was virtually complete as of this week. The performance venue has an upscale ambiance, which includes gold railings along each side entrance.

The extensive construction project also included creating a new cafeteria, complete with several high-top tables with USB sockets nearby, modern furniture — and perhaps most importantly, an array of windows that provide sunshine and a pleasant view for students.

The project was the most comprehensive renovation of the Warrensburg High School building since it was built in the early 1990s.

The public will have a chance to tour the auditorium, the cafeteria, the school media center and fitness room at an open house set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7.

The $11 million capital project, which encompasses hundreds of upgrades to both schools — including plumbing, electrical and security infrastructure — was accomplished over three years without impacting local taxes.

Jim Corriveau, the school’s director of choral music and drama, noted the advanced audio and lighting equipment installed in the new auditorium.

“We now have one of the very best theaters in the region,” he said. “The new auditorium will be a great source of pride for the entire Warrensburg community as well as the school.”

Corriveau has already contacted music festival organizers to bring in accomplished musicians to perform in the auditorium, he said.

“It was not an easy project to undertake, but it was certainly worth it,” he said of the auditorium’s design, funding and construction. “We’re very fortunate the school administration and school board decided to take on the project and move forward.”

The former auditorium was a cafeteria with a flat concrete floor, and the audience at the school’s musical shows could barely hear the actors on stage — until Corriveau started to outfit actors with portable microphones. Also, spectators — unless they were in the front row — didn’t have an unobstructed view. In addition, the old “cafetorium” had outdated and second-hand theatrical lighting.

Graduation ceremonies are to be held in the new auitorium. It not only will offer a far better view of the graduates and comfortable seating than available in the school’s gymnasium, but the new venue’s air conditioning means audience members will no longer have to experience excessive heat. In years past, they cooled off by fanning themselves with commencement programs, while the noise from huge fans drowned out the graduation speeches.

In a matter of weeks, Corriveau’s drama students will be presenting their annual musical in the auditorium.

On May 19, Corriveau and the music department is presenting the first concert to be held in the venue. He is inviting alumni, community members, faculty and staff to participate in a mass chorus and full band. For information on how to participate, contact Corriveau at: corriveauj@wcsd.com or band director Denise Foster at: fosterd@wcsd.com. The deadline to sign up to participate in the performance is formally Friday, Feb. 28, but it may be extended a week. ■