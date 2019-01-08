New Year’s Polar Plunge not so frigid for 2019

× During the annual Lake George New Years’ Day Polar Plunge event, a second wave of several hundred people dash into the 35-degree waters. As many as 900 people participated in the event, a tradition in Lake George Village for decades. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Michaela Bovee of Corinth stood on the shores of Lake George on New Years Day, surrounded by nearly 1,000 people, 800 or so of them poised to dash into the 35-degree lakewater for the annual Lake George Polar Plunge, backed up by several hundred more ready to watch the spectacle.

“This is beautiful,” she said, raising her arms in the air and flexing her biceps in the warm sunshine.

“This is nothing like past years,” she continued, comparing the 45-degree air temperature and sunny skies to other years when the air was 10 degrees out and the wind-chill factor made it feel like zero or below.

While Bovee was grinning, her young children Darien and Tazrine were looking at the water with expressions of skepticism.

“This is my one crazy thing I do all year,” Bovee said. “And this New Year’s Day, I pretty much made them do this with me.”

Bovee and her children were wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan “It’s a Family Tradition.”

Nearby were sisters Shannon and Kelly Fitzptrick of Loudenville who had just finished dashing in and out of the chilly water.

“We went in last year, and it was really cold, so this year, the water felt warm,” Shannon said with a smile.

Cold is an understatement. One year earlier, Lake George firefighters had to chop through ice so people could take the New Year’s plunge.

“Yeah, last year we did ‘snow angels’ on the beach, Shannon continued.

Lisa Young, standing several yards away, also praised the warm weather.

“This is just a walk in the park,” Young said, comparing the experience with last year.

Walking through the shallow water toward shore with the aid of a cane was Herman Slater, 69, of Stottville New York. Slater was dressed in swim shorts, a straw fedora, and a disguise of a false nose and plastic mustache attached to eyeglasses.

“I saw this event on TV 18 years ago, and thought, ‘I’ve got to try that’ — and I’ve been doing this polar plunge every year since — except for last year when I just got out of the hospital and my dog died,” he said.

Katie Slater, who helped him exit the water, listened to her father’s apparent enthusiasm for this annual frigid swim.

“I think this is crazy,” she said of her experience minutes earlier. “It was very cold and it took my breath away.”