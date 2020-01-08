× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Plattsburgh City Council 2020 A new council: The city of Plattsburgh common council includes two new councilors: Ward 1 Ira Barbell and Ward 4 Paul DeDominicas; they replaced Rachelle Armstrong and Peter Ensel.

PLATTSBURGH | A new decade has arrived, and it is a big one for the city of Plattsburgh. The first common council meeting of the year was held last Thursday, Jan. 2, and included two new councilors - Ward 1 Councilor Ira Barbell in place of Rachelle Armstrong and Ward 4 Councilor Paul DeDominicas, who took over for Peter Ensel. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read started off the meeting with a comment on the upcoming new year.

“I’m very excited for the new council, the new year, the new decade and I think there’s going to be a lot of really new, interesting things happening with the City of Plattsburgh,” Read said. “I really sense we’ll have a very proactive and engaged council.”

One of the biggest projects to take place this decade that’s captured attention is the groundbreaking of the Prime Companies, LLC, multi-use apartment building along Durkee Street in downtown Plattsburgh. The project is part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), a state grant of $10 million given to the city. The building will be four stories and an underground garage for residential parking. An artist’s rendition of the Prime building can be found at the city website.

The Prime building will force the Farmers and Craft Market to move to a new location, which was determined by the council to be the old MLD building on Green Street. According to the council, a harborside reconstruction project will take place to revitalize the new area, which includes odor abatement and revitalization of the sewage treatment plant.

“We received grant funding for a harborside masterplan for that whole area … such as improvements of the plant, the relocation of the farmer’s market, the brownfield site, how that ties into the marina,” DRI Project Coordinator Ethan Vinson said. “We just received funding, so that will be hopefully sometime this summer.”

Along with reconstructing the Durkee Lot and moving of the farmer’s market, parking will be made up with other spots across the city. This is also part of the DRI, and has already started with the Government Building parking lot along Court Street.

“The revised structure of the building addresses the parking concerns with the addition of a full access-controlled parking garage below the building that allows for 165 parking spaces and 35 street level parking spaces,” according to the city website DRI page. “The removal of the second building allows for an additional 92 open-lot parking spaces and 56 on-street parking spaces adjacent to Durkee Street for a total of 348 parking spaces.”

The city of Plattsburgh is also seeking certification of a Climate Smart Community. Following a checklist, Plattsburgh has begun replacing lights with LED, installing electric car charging stations and doing more to become more climate-conscious. The council also approved taking on a greenhouse emissions bill that taxes fossil fuels coming into the area, in anticipation of lowering the amount of toxic products that comes in.

To view all the future plans for the city of Plattsburgh, visit the website at cityofplattsburgh.com or watch past council meetings on YouTube. ■