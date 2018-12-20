Newcomb asks for time

× Teachers, parents and board members discuss how to move forward if their athletic partnership with Minerva is dissolved. Photo by Tim Rowland

NEWCOMB | Newcomb parents and educators reacted with dismay last week to the news that Minerva Central School District was thinking about dissolving an athletic partnership between the two schools, sending its student-athletes to Johnsburg instead.

“This is like getting a call from your wife of 27 years saying I’m leaving you,” said Newcomb Superintendent Clark “Skip” Hults.

Hults said he’d learned that Minerva had been negotiating with Johnsburg since August, but that he had only been formally told of the talks about six weeks ago.

Because it affects their program so deeply, Newcomb educators felt at the very least they should have been made aware of Minerva’s intentions from the beginning, and also should have been afforded the chance to meet with Minerva to state their position.

In an effort to start a dialog, the Newcomb Central School Board resolved to ask Minerva to delay its decision at least until the two boards can have a chance to meet face to face.

Separately, Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria said the town would also pass a resolution asking Minerva to reconsider.

In an email Friday, Hults said Minerva had agreed to postpone any decision until the two sides could meet face to face, and that he was hopeful for a satisfactory resolution.

“We have been having very positive discussions,” he said.

Minerva laid out its plans for its athletic program at a public meeting on Dec. 6. If the merger is dissolved, the new arrangement would become effective for fall 2019 team sports.

For 27 years, the small schools have pooled athletes in order to have enough players to participate in team sports.

But as enrollment and participation have declined, Minerva felt that, even with the merger agreement, rosters would go unfilled.

Johnsburg is about three times the size of Minerva and would assure Minerva students of a place to play. But while it protects Minerva, it leaves Newcomb without any good options, and Newcomb partisans said it was a terrible way to treat what many considered to be akin to a family relationship.

At a meeting last week, parents, teachers and board members were also incensed that they had been given no inkling that any change in their merger arrangement was in the works until it was in its 11th hour.

Educators said it flies in the face of the North Country spirit, where people band together to solve common problems.

They added now that it’s out in the open, talk of the split has been particularly cruel to Newcomb students, who one parent said were being chided by their erstwhile teammates.

“There’s been trash talk. They say, ‘We can’t wait to go to Johnsburg,’” said a member of the audience. “The kids don’t deserve this.”

Despite the long-term partnership, Hults said the decision is Minerva’s alone to make, and that it can dissolve the merger for any reason.

If the split does occur, Hults said soccer and basketball will survive, but “I don’t see a scenario that allows us to continue baseball and softball.”

Instead, Newcomb might add golf and expand its tennis program in the spring, he said.

“Please don’t think your kids will have second best,” Hults said. “We will do something great for them.”