Newcomb moves on

× The Newcomb School Board at a previous meeting to discuss the future of its sports programs. Photo by Tim Rowland

NEWCOMB | The Newcomb Board of Education named a committee last week to move the school system’s sports programs forward, following a decision by Minerva Central Schools to break with a long-standing agreement between the two schools to share athletes.

The committee will consist of community stakeholders, and is expected to submit a report to the board in the near future. It will have to deal with a number of questions, including what sports Newcomb will participate in, as well as budgeting and scheduling issues.

Newcomb had hoped that Minerva might delay its decision for a year to allow more time to prepare, but the Minerva board voted on Jan. 10 to partner instead with Johnsburg Central in the coming school year and beyond for the purposes of athletics.

Now, Newcomb is faced with a number of hasty decisions, such as how to budget for transportation, uniforms and new sports equipment.

“There are a lot of things that are going to impact the budget,” said Newcomb Superintendent Skip Hults. “We have to really get on this right now.”

Newcomb and Minerva are both facing declining enrollments that have impacted their sports programs.

About 25 years ago, the schools agreed to share athletes so they would have enough players to participate in team sports, including soccer, basketball, boys baseball and girls softball.

But Minerva feared that even with the partnership, the two schools would not have enough athletes to fill out team rosters, particularly in the spring. That led the system to accept an invitation from Johnsburg, which is both larger and closer than Newcomb.

Newcomb, an isolated community that has few if any prospects for new partnerships, now faces a number of changes, Hults said.

For starters, it will return to its historic team name, the Huskies. It will also most likely have to add individual sports such as golf or archery to replace team sports.

These moves would have further budget implications, Hults said. For example, Newcomb has a golf course, but it probably isn’t playable until mid May, so the school might need a golf simulator.

Some sports, meanwhile, will continue apace. Because Newcomb hosts a number of international students — it has 16 this year — it can count on fielding a varsity soccer team in the fall, but the same students might not have an equal level of interest in baseball in the spring.

The split between the two schools caught Newcomb by surprise and caused some hard feelings in the community, but Hults said he hopes the friction will not last. He said there are other academic partnerships between the two schools that will continue, and that small systems in the North Country need to stick together.

“We hope to continue a good and strong relationship with Minerva,” he said. “I don’t want this to come out wrong, but at the end of the day, this is just sports.”