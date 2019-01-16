Nineteen seek post on merged board

× Champlain Valley Educational Services District Superintendent Dr. Mark C. Davey, at left, draws a name from among 19 placed in a box. The lottery set the ballot order for school board candidates hoping for one of seven seats on the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Board of Education. Assisting Davey are Confidential Secretary to the Westport Central Superintendent and District Clerk Jana Atwell (center) and CVES District Clerk Louise Jackstadt, at right. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT | Nineteen residents of the newly formed Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport school district are seeking one of seven seats on the new school board.

The number of board members was determined in the Dec. 4 vote to merge Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central School.

Voters also determined they will serve for three-year terms.

Most of the candidates attended a public lottery drawing at Westport Central on Tuesday that set the order names will appear on the ballot Jan. 29.

The lottery was drawn by Champlain Valley Educational Services District Superintendent Dr. Mark C. Davey, interim superintendent.

Incumbents on each board are eligible to run, Davey told the Sun, and would not present on a conflict.

Many are among the 19 candidates.

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Many of the 19 Westport, Elizabethtown and Lewis residents seeking a seat on the new ELW School Board attended the lottery drawing, which set the order their names will appear on the Jan. 29 ballot.

Listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, the candidates are:

1. David Kirkby

2. Dina Garvey

3. James Carroll

4. Heather Reynolds

5. Alan Jones

6. Benjamin Goff

7. Joshua Olcott

8. Nicole Sudduth

9. Thomas Kohler

10. Danielle Bikowitz

11. Jill Lobdell

12. Micah Stewart

13. Dr. Suzanne Russell

14. Sarah Kullman

15. Karin DeMuro

16. Robin Severance

17. Douglas Spilling

18. Andrea Denton

19. Philip Mero

State Commissioner of Education MaryEllen Elia’s has ordered the election will take place on Jan. 29 at the Elizabethtown-Lewis school building, the sole polling site, from noon until 8 p.m.

Elia selected ELCS as the site because Westport Central was the primary site for the merger vote count and canvass oversight in December, Davey said.

“Then both districts would have held a major vote,” Davey said.

A similar canvass will be set up for the school board vote.

But Essex County has made voting equipment available for the Jan. 29 poll, he said, which should shorten the time to count all ballots.

In effect, the State Education Department thinks of ELW as one district already, he said.

After the vote, Davey would select a night for school board meetings to begin.

The new board, the first for the newly established district, has several major decisions to make in the coming months, Davey said.

Among tasks to tackle is developing a budget for the 2019-20 school year and hiring a school superintendent and administrative staff.

In addition, “organizational aspects involve laying out the design of programming and staffing,” Davey said.

The school board has a “road map” for reference, the interim super said, in recommendations found in the merger research study final report.