No good option

Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga School Board members and onlookers listen to Superintendent John McDonald Jr. outline the coming year's budget.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga School Board will either need to override the tax cap or find more than $400,000 to cut out of an already depleted budget, Superintendent John McDonald Jr. told board members at their February meeting last week.

Board members did not relish either option, and asked for a more detailed version of the proposed budget to see if there is any potential for cuts that do not seriously damage student programming.

But years of cuts in order to stay under the cap have left little in the way of optional spending. If they have to override the cap, board members wondered aloud whether the community will realize they held the line for as long as they possibly could.

“We trim every year,” Board Member Erik Leerkes said. “We know it, the teachers know it, the kids know it, but the people who vote don’t know it.”

McDonald presented two options for the $23 million budget, one in which it is balanced with an 8.71 percent override. The second squeezes in under the cap, but only after $414,000 in cuts.

MANDATORY SPENDING

McDonald said the school system has been increasingly painted into a corner by mandatory spending that the board has no control over. The budget also includes child-safety spending that is being demanded by the community. The proposed budget includes a 5 percent increase in health insurance costs, and $130,000 for both a school safety officer and new construction to transform the elementary school from an open- to closed-classroom design. Individual classrooms with lockable doors are safer in the event of gun violence.

Another significant driver of the budget is a substantial increase in special education for students with disabilities. And while the board has the option of scaling back programming for mainstream students, it — per state law — has no discretion over allocations for special needs.

That becomes an issue because the number of special needs students is increasing, even as overall enrollment is declining, McDonald said. In the 2008-09 school year, Ticonderoga had a student population of 1,034; today it’s 791. In the same time period, however, the special education numbers have gone from 157 students to 177.

Administrators say they’ve in particular seen increasing numbers of children with autism and mental health issues. It’s not entirely known whether there’s just more awareness of autism today or if numbers are rising due to some environmental shift, McDonald said.

Either way, the costs are significant. As a percentage of the total school budget, special education has risen from 12.8 percent a decade ago to 17.3 percent today. And as the overall educational staff has declined by 10, the special education staff has climbed from 46 to 51. Some students with psychological issues are required to have one-on-one help.

“Every service provided to these students is mandated; we cannot pick and choose,” McDonald said.

To help make ends meet in the overall budget, McDonald said the schools would use $1 million from the fund balance, which is becoming depleted because there has been no spare money to sock away. Board Member Tracey Cross-Baker questioned what will happen when the schools have no reserves to fall back on. “This feels like we’re moving to a precarious place,” she said.