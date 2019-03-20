Noise ordinance OK’d by council

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Representatives of Georgia-Pacific, one of the city’s largest factories, spoke to the Common Council during a public hearing last week on a proposed update to an existing noise ordinance.

PLATTSBURGH | A maximum noise level has been imposed in certain areas of the city.

The Common Council voted 6-0 last week to change an existing noise ordinance to add a measurable decibel cap for noise in primarily industrial and commercial areas.

The ordinance also applies to a central section of Court, Couch, Brinkerhoff and Broad streets, where student housing is popular.

Under the new regulations, in the daytime, noise emanating from homes and businesses along those streets is capped at 60 decibels. Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., that cap drops to 55 decibels.

In industrial zones, the daytime noise cap is now 80 decibels — roughly equivalent to the sound of a blender or garbage disposal. After-hours that cap lowers to 75 decibels, close to the level of noise created by a vacuum cleaner. In commercial districts, noise is limited to 70 decibels during the day and 65 decibels at night.

The existing code had no measurable noise cap, instead relying on subjective assessments of whether or not said noise is “annoying” or “disturbs the peace.”

Councilor Jeff Moore (Ward 6) proposed the code change Feb. 28, shortly after a handful of residents expressed concern about noise pollution as a result of nearby factories and commercial cryptocurrency mining facilities, which often use large fans to ventilate or otherwise redirect heat generated by mining equipment.

Councilors had for weeks discussed the possibility of imposing a measurable cap on industrial noise.

Deliberations continued in tandem with the debate over whether or not to lift the city’s 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining facilities.

Though councilors had initially come to an informal consensus that the moratorium would be lifted after this law further limiting noise was adopted, when they learned this law would apply to all past and future mining operations, the council ultimately lifted the moratorium Feb. 28.

FOR LOCAL INDUSTRY, QUESTIONS REMAIN

For some local businesses in the impacted industrial and commercial zones, questions remain about how the law will be enforced.

Areas zoned as industrial include sections of White Street, home of Plattco; Main Mill and Plant streets, the location of Mold-Rite Plastics and the Imperial Industrial Park, where at least two cryptocurrency mining facilities are located; Green Street, home to the city’s Municipal Lighting Department; and lower Margaret Street, where Georgia-Pacific (GP) is located.

Representatives of GP spoke to councilors during a public hearing on the law last week and reiterated concerns the company had shared with The Sun a few days prior.

The company is located in an industrial complex where multiple businesses are clumped closely in a tight cluster.

GP reps questioned how the decibel level will be measured and attributed to a single company when multiple operate in that area.

R. Michael Penfield, the director of manufacturing at GP’s Plattsburgh plant, said that the company strives to be a good neighbor in the community. In the past, GP has altered its production schedule to cut down on industrial noise during off-hours, he said.

“We’re not aware that there’s been any complaints of noise from our facility,” Penfield said last week. “We always take that very seriously.”

Penfield said that the company has done some preliminary tests measuring the decibel levels emanating from its buildings during peak production hours and he doesn’t think that the company will be affected by the ordinance.

“Currently, we don’t know if we would have a problem with the levels that are being proposed here,” he said.

“We think we’re going to be okay or on the borderline.”

But he questioned why a change to the existing code was being proposed, and asked councilors to consider targeting specific areas where noise is a concern rather than broader zones included in the law.

“We would like to consider that if there’s a specific area that’s a problem, to address that specific area,” he said.

“We’re certainly not against this,” Penfield added. “Our goal is to better understand what’s driving it.”

‘WE CARE ABOUT THEM’

Asked to respond to GP reps’ concerns, Moore said that a fair amount of research was done to determine the appropriate decibel levels based on regulations in other municipalities.

“We didn’t pick it out of the air, so to speak,” he said.

Moore said that the source of any noise would be easy to identify because the decibel level would be measured at the property line.

“The big thing is: We’re not trying to trap anybody,” he said. “It won’t be hard to figure out where the sound is coming from.”

Moore said that he appreciates GP.

“We care about them and we like having them here,” he said.

“I don’t see them as ever having an issue.”