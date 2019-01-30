Nominations open for Kiwanis Club’s Citizen of the Year

PLATTSBURGH | Nominations are open for the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club’s Citizen of the Year award through Feb. 15.

Nominees should possess the following qualities and accomplishments and meet the eligibility requirements:

A consistent record of community service for over three years. Preference should be given to those nominees whose community service activities particularly benefit area youth;

Someone who young people can look up to as an adult who is concerned, caring responsible, reliable, generous with their time, courageous, possessing a positive outlook and dedicated to improving the quality of life in the North Country;

This award is not given to someone for doing their job well, but rather, it is given for one’s volunteer work and community service;

Nominees must live or work in Clinton County;

Nominees may not be members of the Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh.

Previous honorees include Thom Loreman, Dorothy Latta, Tammy Perrotte Sears, Alice Sample and Bob Smith.

For more information and to get a nomination form, contact Nancy J. Church at 518-572-5028 or churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.

Nominations can be mailed to Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, P. O. Box 2064, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.