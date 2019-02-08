North Country business confidence stays level

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The North Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of its annual issues survey at a press conference last week.

PLATTSBURGH | Local businesses remain confident that the area’s economy is growing.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce released its annual issue survey last Friday. More than 680 responses, from businesses in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, show that 96 percent are confident that their operations will either grow or remain steady this year.

That percentage represents no change from last year overall, though a greater number of businesses this year, 79 percent compared to 75 percent last year, believe that their sales and activities will grow in the coming year rather than decline or stay level.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas cited a variety of factors for why businesses remain confident in the growth of the local economy:

The unemployment rate, at 3.4 percent, is low. The real estate market is performing well; Canadian visitation last year was strong and most manufacturers have been growing.

Sales tax revenues are also up, with Clinton County experiencing a 6.4 percent increase last year.

“Add factors such as the facility and service advances at Plattsburgh International Airport, the current construction of the new Norsk Titanium project, the major sports events and hotel projects drawn to the Adirondacks, downtown revitalization initiatives in Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake and strong investment from Canada, and you can see the ingredients for general confidence,” Douglas said.

For employees of these local businesses, this optimism is also good news.

“We’re starting to see wage elevation nationally, and I know we’re seeing it locally as well,” he said. “People are seeing higher wages or opportunities to step up into a higher-paying positions because (employers are) putting more of those positions online.”

An increase in sales tax revenue, hotel occupancy and the consumer confidence index are all indicators that residents are spending more money and seeing the effects of their employer’s confidence within their household, according to Douglas.

“Certainly there’s something going on below the service — it is affecting rank-and-file employees with job opportunities and income,” he said.

U.S., CANADA RELATIONSHIP

Every year, as part of the chamber’s annual survey, businesses are asked which legislative or financial issues are most important to them.

This year, maintaining strong trade relations between the U.S. and Canada remains a top priority, Douglas said.

“Virtually 100 percent” of respondents said that the U.S.-Canada trade relationship is working and should be preserved, he said. Only one person disagreed.

If there’s one shadow over local business confidence, it’s trepidation over trade relations between the United States and Canada, Douglas said.

“It was a rough year last year, it isn’t over yet, there’s still tariffs,” he said. “We still have an agreement now that we have to ratify and approve, and still some things that raise some uncertainties.”

Ninety-seven percent of businesses believe that Congress should approve the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), the updated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Among other changes, the new deal would implement new protections against auto tariffs, and would increase U.S. access to the Canadian dairy market.

The same percentage of businesses, 96 percent, believe that the United States and Canada should end tariffs on steel, aluminum, lumber and other materials.

STATE ISSUES

Ninety-two percent of area businesses believe that the state of New York should make the 2 percent property tax cap permanent.

The tax cap limits municipalities to tax increases of less than 2 percent or the rate of inflation, and requires a 60 percent super-majority vote to override.

It was implemented in 2012, and has saved taxpayers upward of $25 billion, according to the governor’s office.

Making the property tax cap permanent is a provision in the governor’s budget proposal this year.

Ninety-four percent also believe that the state should “engage in helping to close major cell phone service gaps in the Adirondacks and elsewhere in the North Country,” the survey shows.

As part of his budget proposal, the governor has also proposed the creation of an “Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force” to identify solutions and develop polities addressing the lack of coverage.

The survey also shows that 83 percent of employers want to be included in the discussion as state lawmakers consider the potential legalization of recreational marijuana.

More highlights from the survey include 94 percent support for small business tax relief, 96 percent support for greater state backing of workforce development and training, an 89 percent opposition to prevailing wage mandates which require union labor on state projects, and 93 percent agreement that there should be no new mandates imposed on employers this year.

Asked if there should be a full state takeover of health insurance, or if the state should focus on reducing state-imposed costs on healthcare and bringing coverage to those uninsured, 89 percent of business owners that responded to the survey also said that the state should focus on the latter.