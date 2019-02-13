North Country delegation briefs local officials on latest in Albany

× State lawmakers briefed local officials on the latest in Albany at the annual Legislative Forum hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | With the state legislature now in session with a new Democratic majority, the North Country delegation touched down in Plattsburgh on Friday to brief local industry leaders on the latest from Albany.

During the annual Legislative Forum sponsored by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and assemblymen Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) largely reiterated their positions on some of the key issues this session.

The lawmakers each expressed wariness to support recreational marijuana legalization without concise policies in place with input from law enforcement and business owners, as well as the necessity of steering more funding toward workforce development

“I am for decriminalizing marijuana. As far as all-out use, we have a lot of questions on this,” Jones said.

And as the deadline to pass the 2019-20 state budget steadily approaches, lawmakers also touched on elements of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $175 billion executive budget proposal, highlighting areas where they hope to see dramatic change.

Little, Stec and Jones called for more funding for local schools and education, additional money for the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, and the complete restoration of proposed cuts to winter recovery aid and funding for local governments.

Stec believes the above, funding for local government in particular, are simply being used as bargaining chips to get the legislature to the table.

“I think a lot of it is just gamesmanship in budgeting,” said Stec. “I wouldn’t panic yet.

“It’s a different dynamic in Albany now, so you 100 percent can’t be sure, but historically I think I would be surprised if most didn’t get back to where they were.”

The state budget deadline is April 1.

BROADBAND

The three officials also highlighted their continued support for improving the quality of cellular service throughout the Adirondack region, and expanding access to effective broadband.

The lawmakers again called for higher cell towers in the Adirondack Park, a measure that Little has argued is critical for coverage, health, public safety and the economy.

As she said at last year’s Legislative Forum, past cell towers in Duane and Paul Smiths were height-restricted by the Adirondack Park Agency. They were allowed to be just as high, but not higher, than the trees around them.

“Well, the trees grow. It just doesn’t make sense,” Little said, prompting laughter from the audience. “Cell towers don’t grow. I learned that years ago.”

Even if they’re ugly, they’re efficient and they work, Little said.

Lawmakers also expressed frustration over the rollout of the state’s New NY Broadband Program, which directed a total of $154 million in subsidies to encourage providers to build-out their networks upstate.

“The implementation is a lot slower than we’d want,” Little said.

Jones noted that Cuomo had visited the North Country last year with promises of 100 percent coverage.

And meetings with the state Broadband Office have left him frustrated.

“(President of Empire State Development Howard Zemsky) says, ‘Right here, it’s all covered,’” said Jones. “No, it’s not.

“The implementation of that needs to happen.”

BLUE WAVE

A blue wave hit Albany in the last election cycle and toppled the long-held Republican majority. Democratic lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly have seized the opportunity and shuttled through a raft of progressive legislation.

The North Country’s representation — two of whom are in the minority — and upstate issues may face a steeper climb in Albany.

“There’s less interest for upstate issues, rural issues, North Country issues. That concerns me,” said Stec. “My concern, my fear would be that we are going to be at risk with our funding needs.”

Stec said that he doesn’t want to see the $175 billion state budget grow, but allocated for much-needed infrastructure upgrades and existing initiatives designed to bolster the upstate economy.

The lawmakers reassured residents that the regime change won’t stop them from speaking up for the North Country.

NEW IN ALBANY

So far this session Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed bills designed to ban the use of conversion therapy on minors, increase protections for trans- and gender-nonconforming residents; and make it easier for residents to vote by broadening early voting, implementing a uniform primary date for state and federal primaries, and allowing for minors to preregister to vote.

He also signed into law more controversial measures like the Reproductive Health Act, which effectively codified Roe v. Wade into state law, expanded who can legally perform abortions, allowed for abortion after 24 weeks in certain circumstances and removed abortion from the penal code.

A long list of other bills — including the Child Victims Act, which would ease the way for victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring civil litigation against institutions and abusers past the statute of limitations — await the governor’s signature.