North Country Ministry continues to reach out to families in need

× Expand Photo provided Rebecca Bammert NC Ministry Food Pantry Rebecca Bammert, Director of Case Management for North Country Ministry, prepares a box of food for a family seeking assistance through their food pantry program, held on Wednesday afternoons. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the agency is continuing to offer referrals, advocacy, counseling and other services — but they are temporarily being conducted via phone rather than in person.

WARREN COUNTY | Although several of their programs are suspended, North Country Ministry is continuing to help people who are facing urgent needs. The agency operates outreach centers in North Creek, Warrensburg, and Pottersville.

Due to state of emergency declarations over the spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders, the following services of North Country Ministry have been halted at least through April 17. These programs include Baby’s Place boutiques, family clothing centers, Furniture Barn, and Gathering Place.

The agency’s two food pantries will be open according to their normal schedule, but with social distancing methods utilized.

The Warrensburg food pantry at 3933 Main St. is open on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the Pottersville food pantry at 7975 Route 9 is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., also on Wednesdays. Clients are to wait outside and a box of food will be packed and brought out to them. Those who feeling ill are asked to arrange for someone else to pick up the food.

As of March 28, existing plans called for continuing caseworker services at all three locations. For details, contact Laurie Bartlett at (518) 623-2829 ext. 302 or via email at ncmassistant.wc@gmail.com

Rebecca Bammert, Director of Caseworker Services for North Country Ministry, said that the organization is deemed an “essential service,” and its staff remains active in helping people figure out how to cope with hardships — although counseling is temporarily accomplished via phone rather than in person.

“We’re answering a ton of questions, whether it’s about the new unemployment benefits, county social services, paying a utility bill, or where they might be able to get a job.

“So many people I’ve talked with are panicked about how they’re going to pay their rent,” she said.

She also said she receives a lot of calls from people who are concerned about whether they will receive the newly announced federal stimulus checks of $1,200 per individual adults, $2,400 for married couples and an additional $500 for each child. These stipends are based on information on one’s 2019 and 2018 tax returns.

Retirees and others on Social Security are eligible for the money. Those who did not file tax returns for 2018 and 2019, may qualify for a check if they file a return soon, according to Kiplinger magazine. Those who do not get a stimulus payment in 2020 can claim it next year as a refund or reduction of the tax one owes, if a 2020 tax return is filed by April 15, 2021 — because the checks that are to be sent out soon are actually advance payments of a new refundable tax credit for the 2020 tax year — and the stipends are not considered taxable income.

Bammert encouraged people who are under financial stress or have other concerns to call.

“A lot of people are nervous right now,” she said, “but we are still offering advocacy and referrals.”

Bammert sid that one request she here’s often is where area families can find toilet paper.

“At this time, toilet paper is a hot commodity, and we’re only passing out one roll at a time to those who need it.” ■