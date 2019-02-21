North Country reps rail against proposal to shutter state prisons

× Expand Stock photo Stacheldraht mit Wachturm im Hintergrund North Country reps are up in arms about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to shutter three state prisons this year.

ALBANY | Citing a decline in the state’s crime rate and prison population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Feb. 15 that his administration plans to direct the shuttering of up to three state correctional facilities this year.

Though it’s unclear at this time which correctional facilities are at risk of closure, the North Country’s Albany delegation is up in arms.

“The governor’s proposal to close three prisons in New York is cause for major concern,” state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said in a statement. “While no prisons have been specifically named, communities statewide will have to wait with bated breath to find out if a critical part of their economy will be shuttered.”

BUDGET SHORTFALL

Cuomo’s plan, which comes in the form of a budget amendment, would authorize the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to evaluate the operations at each prison and expedite the closure of up to three facilities.

The proposed closures could eliminate up to 1,200 beds and result in an annual savings of at least $35 million, according to the governor’s office.

This comes at a time when the state faces an unexpected shortfall of $2.6 billion in income tax collections. The governor’s total 2019-20 budget proposal is $175 billion.

“I have said it before and I will say it again, there are plenty of unnecessary programs and initiatives in this year’s executive budget proposal that can be cut before we start closing prisons and destroying the criminal justice system,” Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said in a statement.

“This is a continuation of the soft-on-crime, pro-criminal agenda the governor and Assembly Democrats have pushed on New Yorkers,” he said. “This is an alarming trend.

“In the last few years this administration has given inmates free college, free tablets, a potential wage raise for inmate workers and now he is gutting the prison system in an attempt to balance the state budget. These are not our priorities.”

OFFICIALS FEAR ECONOMIC IMPACT

If a North Country facility is selected for closure, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Camp Gabriels, Franklin County, closed in 2009; Lyon Mountain Correctional closed in 2011; and in 2014, Chateaugay Correctional closed, along with Mount McGregor Correctional in Saratoga County.

There are currently 10 medium security and three maximum security facilities in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Washington counties.

There is also one minimum security facility, Moriah Shock, in Essex County.

“Our region has been targeted in the past,” state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement. “We’ve lost jobs and economic activity. Nothing is happening at Camp Gabriels, Lyon Mountain, Chateaugay and Mount McGregor. We can’t afford to lose more jobs or more good people.”

Jones said that the closure of Chateaugay Correctional put more than 100 people out of work.

“That’s more than 100 community members who were left scrambling to provide for their families. The site still stands vacant today,” he said. “Closing prisons leaves communities with massive structures that are nearly impossible to repurpose or sell for redevelopment.”

According to the governor’s office, no layoffs are anticipated as part of the proposal and impacted staff would have the opportunity to transition to other facilities or positions.

Michael Powers — president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 26,000 state employees and retirees — said in a statement that Cuomo’s proposal would “devastate three New York communities with the stroke of a pen.”

“Our officers’ families and their communities will be forever and irreversibly turned upside down. Countless local mom and pop stores, vendors, restaurants, community and jail support groups, just to name a few, will be upended overnight. It goes without saying local governments will suffer dramatically as their tax base will disappear,” he said.

“Closures mean destroying the fabric of our officers’ communities, and eviscerating local jobs, local tax base and the local economy. We urge New Yorkers to reject this plan outright.”

OVERPOPULATION CONCERNS

Beyond the loss of jobs and economic impact, Powers said that the closing of state prisons also makes the remaining facilities more dangerous.

“It means consolidating the incarcerated into other prisons, making them overpopulated and increasing the risk of violent behavior,” he said.

Little said that there’s “scant detail” in the governor’s 30-day executive budget amendments — but plenty to be concerned about.

She said that maintaining safety in state prisons for the men and women who work there, and for the inmates, is critical.

“Closing prisons will have a ripple effect throughout the system.”

JUSTICE AGENDA

“In my first State of the State address eight years ago, I said prisons are not a jobs program,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Since then, I am proud to have closed more prisons than any governor in history and at the same time proved that New York can remain the safest large state in the nation.”

Since taking office, Cuomo has presided over the closure of 24 prisons and juvenile detention centers — that equates to the elimination of more than 5,500 beds, according to the governor’s office.

In that same time, the state’s prison population declined by roughly 10,000 people, or 16.7 percent, and the state’s crime rate has declined by approximately 24 percent.

Cuomo has touted the closure of these prisons as both a cost-saving measure — the shuttering of those 24 facilities has produced a savings of approximately $162 million, according to the governor’s office — and the “right-sizing” of the state’s justice system.

The proposal to close three more prisons comes as part of the governor’s “2019 Justice Agenda,” which aims to reform the state’s criminal justice system through a raft of progressive proposed legislation.

“These new closures are another step toward reversing the era of mass incarceration and recognizing that there are more effective alternatives to lengthy imprisonment,” Cuomo said.