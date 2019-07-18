North Creek businesses asked for help acquiring shuttle bus

NORTH CREEK | A fundraiser will be conducted soon to bankroll the purchase of an additional vehicle for the North Creek shuttle bus operation, and businesses are being asked to help launch the effort.

Since 2011, the North Creek Business Alliance has provided a free shuttle service on weekends and holiday weeks during ski season, as well as for special events held year-round in the Town of Johnsburg. The Alliance also provides free shuttle services for local nonprofit groups for outings at their request.

Recently, Warren County appropriated a $36,000 grant drawn from county occupancy tax receipts to underwrite leasing a shuttle bus for North Creek over three years.

But faced with an aging fleet of shuttles, the leaders of the North Creek Business Alliance are now seeking to purchase an additional pre-owned shuttle, and they are asking area businesses to sponsor a raffle to raise the money for such a purchase.

The raffle is to offer three cash prizes — first prize of $5,000; second prize, $3,000; and third prize, $1,000 — to be drawn at the Gore Mountain Harvest Festival on Oct. 14. The cost of the tickets is $20 each.

The alliance is asking area businesses to sponsor the fundraiser by purchasing 10 tickets to be re-sold to their patrons. The names of the patron businesses are to be listed on publicity materials.

Businesses are asked to commit to sponsorships by July 17, by sending a check for $200 to North Creek Business Alliance, P.O. Box 280, North Creek, NY 12853.

For years, North Creek Business Alliance has been boosting commerce as well as supporting cultural and social activities in the Town of Johnsburg and its hamlet of North Creek.