North Creek holds annual Lights On! event

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Lights On parade 2019 The annual Lights On! parade made it's way downtown. Floats and the local businesses were apart of the parade, throwing candy into the crowd.

NORTH CREEK | The Town of North Creek held its 23rd annual three day Lights On! event the first weekend of December. The fun began on Friday, Dec. 6, with the Johnsburg Central School Pop Singers, visited the Elderwood at North Creek nursing and rehabilitation center. The residents listened to the members of the Pop Singers sing a capella covers of classic Christmas carols.

“The Pop Singers are a real hard-working group of kids,” Johnsburg music teacher and leader of the Pop Singers Katy Cole said. “We always enjoy singing for the residents and love when they sing with us.”

The community tree lighting followed on Main Street near the tracks. From there, attendees were invited to the Tannery Pond Community Center to celebrate the start of the season with sweets and other refreshments. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to greet the children who knew what they wanted for Christmas.

The next day began with the Lights On! Holiday Parade - starting from the Johnsburg Firehouse and traveling down Main Street. EMT and fire trucks drove through the parade, followed by business floats, local groups and the Johnsburg Marching Band.

“The parade was wonderful,” Cole said. “It was great to see the town come together and spread holiday cheer.”

Both Saturday and Sunday, the Tannery Pond hosted the North Country Singers for their annual holiday concert. The Pop Singers and Johnsburg Jazz band joined the singers on Saturday, and on Sunday, Guiding Steps North Dancers and Newcomb Central School Bell Tree Ensemble were part of the holiday concert. The North Country Singers concert, led by Denise Conti, was free to all but were accepting donations.

“Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and the North Country Singers,” the website says.

Pop Singers have a number of events coming up - the closest being the Johnsburg’s singers and band concert on Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m., free to the public. The two are also competing in the Heritage Music Festival in April. The competition will take place in Williamsburg, Virginia, and travel is being paid for with extensive funding. ■