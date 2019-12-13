North Creek restaurant undergoes renovations

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Marsha’s North Creek Renovation Those who come to socialize and eat breakfast at Marsha’s sit at their new bar.

NORTH CREEK | The popular family-owned and operated sit-down breakfast place in the small town of North Creek, Marsha’s, recently underwent some renovation, inside and out. The restaurant installed a new door and windows, keeping up with the more modern, yet still North Country, look of the town.

The restaurant was originally purchased and opened in 1997 by Marsha and Ed Sires, who ran the place until 2007, when it was passed down to family.

“We had a big business then,” Marsha said about the restaurant. Being the only breakfast place in North Creek, it was the number one spot to get a nice meal or eggs or pancakes first thing in the morning. However, with the edition of Crissy’s and Cafe Sarah, Marsha’s has seen a decrease in customers in the off-season. That doesn’t mean it’s not still one of the best places to grab a bite after church or before hitting Gore Mountain to ski.

The doors and windows were just part of the renovation Marsha’s went through to keep up appearances. The restaurant also replaced its long-standing indoor bar with a handmade pine one.

“A friend of ours made the bar,” Lori Smith said, the daughter of Marsha and Ed. “It’s really nice.”

Marsha’s has a dining area as well as the bar, with plenty of space to socialize with each other. With new, larger windows, there’s a better view of Main Street, where all the action takes place. The quaint restaurant serves a variety of food for both breakfast and lunch, and closes before dinner.

“Breakfast is the most popular - I would say blueberry pancakes, home fires are really good,” Smith said. “For lunch, the ruben and turkey are my favorites. We cook all our meat here, with the exception of the ham.”

Marsha’s is located at 268 Main St in North Creek and is open every day a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ■