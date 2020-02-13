North Creek Shuttle service expands to aid local residents

× Expand Photo provided BeaudinNorthCreekShuttle Joel Beaudin of the North Creek Business Alliance stands by one of two vans utilized in the group’s shuttle service to and from North Creek and Gore Mountain. Starting this week, the shuttle service began transporting residents to the Adirondack Outreach Center for their food pantry sessions, held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This service expansion also features making stops along the way in North Creek, as well as transporting residents on weekends to community events, as well as to grocery and drug stores.

LAKE GEORGE | The shuttle service that’s been carrying passengers to and from tourist destinations in North Creek is now expanding to transport local residents to downtown North Creek and to the Adirondack Community Outreach Center on Rte. 8 in Johnsburg.

This extension of shuttle service started this week, primarily to the Outreach Center — with the primary intent to bring town of Johnsburg residents to the center for its food pantry sessions. These are held early afternoon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. To secure such rides, residents can call the outreach center at (518) 251-3481 by 5 p.m. the day before the trip is to occur.

This service extension is accompanied by daytime trips on Saturdays and Sundays to destinations in downtown North Creek and Gore Mountain. To request a ride from a a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays, call (518) 480-8907 to reach the driver on duty and ask if a shuttle trip can be scheduled.

Sue Goodspeed, the new board president of the outreach center, said the expanded service would boost the quality of life for many Johnsburg residents.

“This new service is really exciting,” she said. “Not only will the shuttle take workers and visitors to Gore Mountain and back, but it will make life easier for a lot of local residents who don’t have transportation — It’s hard for many people in our rural town to get to where they need to go. We’re hoping a lot of residents take advantage of this service.”

Outreach Center Executive Director Andie Waldron and Goodspeed both credited former center board member Judy Brown for her years of work to extend the shuttle service.

Launched in 2011 by the North Creek Business Alliance, the The shuttle service has continued to date under their sponsorship. Last year, the shuttle service was hampered by aging vehicles, but the Adirondack Foundation granted the Business Alliance $7,500 towards purchase of a new shuttle. Area businesses and individuals also contributed through a public fundraiser.

Operating expenses are pricipally defrayed by an annual county Occupancy tax grant, as well as $2,000 from the town of Johnsburg.

Joel Beaudin, co-founder North Creek Business Alliance, said that since the service now has newer reliable vehicles, special long-distance excursions like trips to Glens Falls and elsewhere may be reinstated.

“We’re excited about having new equipment we can rely on, which is particularly important in winter months,” he said.

Waldron said the additional shuttle services will fulfill a vital need among many Johnsburg residents.

“This will allow a lot of people without transportation to ‘get out get about’ and be more active in the community,” she said. “It’s phenomenal.” ■