North Creek streetscape upgrades closer to reality

× Expand File photo Main Street in North Creek is likely to have a substantial upgrade this year, as a streetscape enhancement project moved forward this month. The project calls for reconstruction of sidewalks and curbing from Circle Avenue to the northern end of North Creek.

NORTH CREEK | After multiple delays over the last several years, the project to make North Creek’s Main Street more attractive and safer for pedestrians is now moving forward.

On April 12, Warren County officials opened one bid for the reconstruction of sidewalks and curbing along Main St. from Circle Avenue to the northern end of North Creek. The bid, bearing a price of $840,683, was submitted by Reale Construction of Ticonderoga.

County and town officials referred the bid to the town’s engineering firm for evaluation, as the bid didn’t seem to match the specifications advertised, Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said Monday.

The project is to be bankrolled primarily with grant funding of about $400,000, Hogan added. The work includes an allocation by the town of $125,000 for new water service laterals to businesses and homes along Main Street, she said.

DUGOUTS

At the town board’s April 2 meeting, the board tackled a variety of issues.

The board members voted unanimously to set aside as much as $3,500 for portable dugouts for the town’s upper baseball/softball field at Ski Bowl Park. Their decision was reached after Mike Sharp and Rob Wing of the local baseball program reported how portable dugouts were needed due to problems at Ski Bowl Park with drainage. They cited that portable dugouts would cost between $1,600 and $1,700 apiece.

Also, the board endorsed Hogan’s idea of seeking a donation by Warren County of a plot of land encompassing the Kellogg building at Riverside Park. It was noted that the plot was needed by the town to provide adequate access to the park.

Talk ensued about the county also giving the town Riverside Station in Riparius, which was used until late 2017 as a train station by the Saratoga-North Creek Railway. But board member Peter Olesheski raised questions about acquiring the building because the restrooms at the station might have “problems.”

Hogan told board members she’d inquire about the status of Riverside Station and its related infrastructure.

FIREWORKS

In other business, The town board approved allocating $5,000 toward this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display, a sum to be matched by Braley & Noxon Hardware. Hogan had asked for the $5,000 — a decrease of $1,500 from last year’s appropriation — because the fireworks show is to occur this year on the same day that other area communities have scheduled their aerial displays.

Town Clerk Kate Lorah noted that the Adirondack Foundation had approved a $1,500 grant to the town for “senior citizen engagement and enrichment.”

Also discussed at the meeting was several open positions in town government. The town planning board has an open seat vacated earlier this year by Curt Richards, and the zoning board post has been open for many months. In addition, a designated alternate member is being sought for each of the two boards. Hogan suggested advertising for all the posts.

Following a suggestion by town board member Eugene Arsenault, the board voted unanimously to endorse an effort by the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council to obtain a grant of about $20,000 to hire a planning and engineering firm to evaluate potential bicycle, pedestrian and roadway connections between North Creek and Ski Bowl Park.

On Monday, Hogan said such upgrades would be beneficial to the town’s vitality.

“The Ski Bowl is on ORDA’s docket for development — and with many more people likely to be visiting in the future, we want them to come down to Main Street,” she said.