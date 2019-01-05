North Hudson under cap

× Expand North Hudson Town Hall

NORTH HUDSON | Taxes in North Hudson will be up 4.65 percent overall in 2019, according to the adopted town budget.

The town’s general fund tax rate will lower, down to 2.08 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2019 compared to 2.31 per thousand in 2018, for a decrease of 4.16 percent. An unexpended balance transfer of $280,000 in the general fund helped keep the rate down.

But the decrease was offset by an increase of 7.59 percent in the highway fund, despite $160,000 worth of help from the unexpended fund balance. The increase was largely due to general repairs.

Employees for the town will see a 2 percent raise. The fire district fund is up 2 percent in 2019, from 52 cents per thousand to 56 cents per thousand.

Overall, the town’s tax rate is up from 4.75 per thousand to 4.97 per thousand. The town is under the cap by about $20,000, said Supervisor Ronald Moore.

Moore said most line items remained relatively stable except for landfill fees and ambulance service, for which North Hudson contracts with Schroon Lake.

“It’s up $15,000 and for a small town that’s a big hit,” Moore said, noting that ambulance service everywhere “is only going to get more difficult as time goes by.”