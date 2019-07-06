North Warren seniors reflect on bond with community, shared experiences

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Getting ready for graduation exercises, North Warren senior Olivia Viele instructs her classmates on the proper positioning of their mortar-board hats and their tassels. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Moments before the North Warren Class of 2019 was to step onto the auditorium stage for commencement ceremony, school Administrative Assistant Chris Jay takes a photograph of the seniors with her smartphone. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Prior to North Warren High School’s graduation ceremonies, English teacher Erin Barton attempts to secure Rosie Lewis’ mortar-board hat with more than a half-dozen bobby pins to prevent it from falling off the North Warren senior’s head due to the weight of the hat’s decorative flowers. Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | Watching the 26 seniors at North Warren High School go onstage for their graduation ceremony June 29, school counselor Mike Terrio said they were an accomplished, talented group of students.

“These seniors qualified for more than $51,000 in scholarships, and that’s a testimony to not only the generosity of the North Warren community, but the students’ hard work,” he said, noting that several of the students had chosen to pursue careers in the professions of medicine or education. “Due to their outstanding personal attributes, these graduates will make a great impact on the lives of people they interact with in the years to come.”

One of those graduates, Olivia Viele, offered her thoughts. She is headed to SUNY Oneonta to study biology in preparation for a medical career.

“I’m excited to get started on my studies,” she said, noting she was thankful for all the support she and her classmates had received throughout their school years. “With such a small school as ours, we’re really close.”

The graduation ceremony was preceded with a video presentation showing images of the seniors from babyhood through their elementary and high school years — playing sports, acting in school musicals or participating in field trips and sports. The professional-quality video was produced by school nurse Sue Griffen.

Class of 2019 co-presidents Chloe Howe and Joe Phelps welcomed the audience of parents, relatives and community members.

Phelps, a top class officer for three straight years, recalled the class trip to Disney World and the recent trip to Ridin’ Hy Ranch. Also, Phelps noted the positive impact that new high school principal Caleb Martin had made on the high school.

“Mr. Martin was very involved, fair and always willing to support the students,” he said.

A half-hour later, Martin urged the seniors to strive to surpass previous generations.

“We want you to be better parents, better leaders and better members of society,” he said. “We want you to live a productive life and make the right decisions in times when it matters most.”

Howe said that the school years “flew by,” and over that time she and her classmates were like family, united to tackle challenges. She praised parents and school staff — particularly Class of 2019 advisers Shannon Phelps and Amy Peet — for their guidance and hard work, and noted that North Warren Central became like a “home away from home.”

“Today, we are proud to say that we were and always will be North Warren Cougars,” Howe said.

Class valedictorian Caleb Morehouse also expressed appreciation to his parents, relatives and school staff and faculty for their support and guidance.

“The road ahead of us, although it will take us our separate ways, will take us through some similar terrain. Along the way, there will be missed exits, potholes and roadblocks for all of us,” he said. “Do not follow where the path may lead — go instead where there is no path, and leave a trail!”

Salutatorian Sydney Gagnon talked of the seniors’ strong bond as well as reflecting on the many sources of support they received through 13 school years.

“Between school, sporting events, field trips and extracurricular activities, our friendships will be something every one of us will cherish and remember,” Gagnon said. “We all might be going separate ways, but no matter what, we will all share the memories and friendships.”

She ended her speech with four bits of advice: “Celebrate your accomplishments,” “Cherish your time with family and friends,” “Find something you are passionate about” and “Relax and enjoy the journey.”

Kim Sabo, an English teacher who taught the Class of 2019 as juniors and seniors and directed three musicals in which many of the students participated, gave the main speech of the ceremony — by popular demand. Armed with her keen observation of the class’s exploits since kindergarten, she recalled with considerable humor many of their accomplishments, follies and adventures over their time at North Warren.

This included building rockets, hatching baby turtles and seeing a “live mummy” in an Albany museum during elementary school; then in their high school years tackling challenging classes while organizing fundraisers, enduring Sabo’s singing in the hallways and achieving notable sports accomplishments.

The theme of her speech was the motto “Open Mind. Iron Will. Can’t Fail,” depicted on a sign over her classroom door this past year, a sign which many class members would slap as they departed each day.

The “open mind” phrase, she said, refers to the seniors continuing their education whether in college or vocational training — as well as learning from life’s challenging experiences.

“As you leave North Warren, it is my hope that you have an open mind to embracing change and exploring what is new,” Sabo said. In illustrating the “iron will” segment, she recalled the Marine veteran who crawled the final 100 yards of the 2019 Boston Marathon on his hands and knees over the finish line.

“If you’ve opened your mind, learned something of value and tried your hardest, how could any result ever be seen as a failure?” she said.

School board president John Maday, assisted by Martin and Therio, handed out the diplomas. Martin and Superintendent Michele French announced the graduation awards and scholarships.

French offered her congratulations to the Class of 2019 for reaching their milestone of graduation.

“We are so proud of you and the legacy you have left here at North Warren,” she said. “We can’t wait to see what is next for each of you!”