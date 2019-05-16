Insurance questioned

× Ticonderoga Central Schools Superintendent John McDonald Jr. answers questions about the upcoming budget at a public hearing in Hague.

HAGUE | Residents of Hague questioned the richness of Ticonderoga Central School system’s health-care plan last week, at a public hearing where administrators explained how its 2019-20 budget fell so far out of balance.

Over the past year and a half, the school system has been rocked by a nearly 40 percent increase in health insurance for reasons that are not entirely clear. A family insurance plan now costs the system about $27,000, of which the employee pays 10 percent. Because of the spike, employees have seen their share of insurance costs rise as well.

But one member of the audience noted that health insurance alone is costing schools more than the entire salary of some people who work in retail or fast food.

“That’s a sin,” he said.

Hague Deputy Supervisor Steve Ramant said the board should reconsider the percentage that employees pay for their health plans. Ten percent “is a walk in the park compared to the regular world,” he said. “You put the burden back on the taxpayers, and I think that’s ridiculous.”

VOTE TUESDAY

The board is contractually bound for now to its current plan, and administrators said they have priced insurance from all different angles and found nothing cheaper.

Residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on a $23 million budget that would break the tax cap and increase the levy by 9.57 percent. If the budget does not pass, the board has indicated it will present a new budget that stays within the cap but cuts about a dozen employees, including seven teaching positions, and will eliminate the schools’ sports programs.

“It would not be appropriate to put a football team on the field while cutting even more teachers,” Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said.

Because it exceeds the cap, the board needs a 60 percent approval margin from voters, and many onlookers feel it could go either way. Some school supporters feared that higher assessments that were mailed out last week might spook voters. Even though assessment increases are not tax increases, they worried that voters might not make that distinction.

STATE DEMANDS

Most at the Hague meeting appeared sympathetic to the school’s argument that the budget woes were brought about by circumstances largely beyond their control. Along with insurance problems, McDonald pointed to state and federal aid, which over the past decade has increased on average only $17,000 a year. At the same time, the state keeps demanding more expensive improvements, particularly in the area of special education.

“We are not being funded by state and federal government like we should be,” he said.

Funding formulas are driven by the poverty rate and property values, and while Ticonderoga’s poverty rate is high, so are land values — leading state bean-counters to assume the people are capable of absorbing higher taxes.

This is the first time the Ticonderoga board has asked voters to override the cap, and McDonald said as long as he’s superintendent it will be the last. The board has penciled in budget numbers going forward and is convinced that, after this one-time exception, they will be manageable in the future.

To make the numbers work, the board originally considered a levy increase of more than 18 percent, but was able to pare this number by half through cuts and taking advantage of current budget line items that are ending the year with a surplus. The proposed budget uses $750,000 in savings, but leaves enough in the account to put the system on better footing going into the new budget year, said Laurie Cossey, the system’s business administrator.

Still, some members of the audience didn’t see the problems going away without changes to insurance and funding formulas. Said one, “You have a systemic problem and there’s a trajectory here that’s not good.”