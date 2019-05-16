North Warren vote to feature proposal on school upgrades

Photo by Thom Randall North Warren School District facilities are to undergo some improvements if a proposition is approved in the annual district election scheduled this year for Tuesday, May 21.

CHESTERTOWN | In addition to deciding on school board candidates and whether to ratify the 2019-20 district budget, residents of the North Warren School District will be voting on a proposition to approve spending up to $551,000 of the school district’s savings for upgrades to their school facilities.

Expenditure of the sum, to be drawn from a capital reserve account, would have no effect on the upcoming year’s tax levy, according to school officials.

The upgrades include conversion of parking lot lighting — at both the main school building and the bus garage — to LED fixtures, which are more energy efficient and are expected to save money on electricity costs in upcoming years.

Also, the proposal calls for installing an accessible walkway to the baseball field and adding safety netting to protect players and spectators.

Improvements inside the school building include installing an elevator into an existing shaft in the elementary wing — along with the associated electrical and cooling amenities — to provide better access.

The plan also features upgrades to the ventilation system in the school’s technology center to allow inclusion of a welding instruction program, which Superintendent Michele French has said would impart key skills to many students interested in pursuing this in-demand trade.

The proposed 2019-20 budget, detailed in last week’s issue of The Sun, calls for a 0.96 percent increase in the tax levy.

The vote is to be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the school’s gymnasium. The school’s spring concert is to be held at 6:30 p.m. that evening, and a student art show is to be on display.