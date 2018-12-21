Northeastern Clinton students win congressional app challenge

× Dalton Benjamin and Seth Albertus, two Northeastern Clinton students from Alburgh, Vt., were named winners of the annual Congressional App Challenge in the New York’s 21st Congressional District for their “My Augmented Life” service. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | A pair of Northeastern Clinton students have received high marks for their design of an app that helps designers bring 3-D images off of their phone screens and into real life.

NCCS students Seth Albertus and Dalton Benjamin were named the winners of the 2018 Congressional App Challenge sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Rep. Peter Welch, Democrat of Vermont.

Each live in Alburgh, Vt. due to an agreement that allows students to transfer from the K-8 school to NCCS for high school.

“For what we want to do, opening the doors to New York was a big deal for us,” said Benajmin about coming to NCCS.

“We really liked the education we could get here and since there is no high school in Alburgh, we decided to come here,” Albertus added.

Their “My Augmented Life” app uses augmented reality technology to bring 3-D objects to real-world environments.

The duo pointed out the application can be used by a variety of industries, such as interior design, which would utilize the application’s augmented reality technology to place 3-D modeled furniture into various interiors.

“It reads the image and will know the location of everything and will know the angle and position of the image based on where the codes are set up,” Benjamin said. “The winner last year made a to-do list. We wanted to do something that was more out of the box.”

“Or out of the closet,” said Albertus, referring to the video submission they made as part of the project, which can be found on YouTube at “Congressional App Challenge My Augmented Life.”

He continued: “I had never used augmented reality before now and I thought this would be a good starting point. We had to fix some bugs in the system the night we made the video, so it turned into a late night.”

“It was 4 a.m. in the morning, so it was a little cheesy,” said Benjamin.

The duo then waited to hear the good news, with Albertus saying he would search out his name as the award date approached.

“I know as we were waiting to find out if we won, I would continually Google myself to see if the results were up,” he said. “It feels really nice to have won.”

The duo have known each other since sixth grade and have both had a liking for technology and STEM skills and joined up with a robotics club in Plattsburgh, where they met Stefanik.

“We actually met Elise at a camp this summer and she looked at what we were doing,” said Benjamin. “She asked us if we wanted to take part in this competition and I think we signed up the next day.”

The pair will showcase their app at the U.S. Capitol, where it will be exposed to visitors from around the world, said Stefanik, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional STEAM Caucus.

Welch also praised the duo:

“I am so impressed with the talent and creativity of young people across Vermont, who are learning important skills to prepare them for tomorrow’s economy,” Welch said in a statement.

Their application will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building as well as on the Congressional App Challenge website.