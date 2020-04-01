Northwood School readies 3D printing face shield production

× Expand Photo by Northwood School Northwood_faceshield_design Northwood School joined forces with area schools and colleges to establish NY3D in the Adirondacks and Northern New York. The group of makers designed face shields in collaboration with area medical staff and launched a 3D printing, all volunteer response with a network of 3D printers. The design/build effort addresses a critical need for PPE to keep medical professionals and first responders safe on the front line of regional response to COVID-19. Area facilities with 3D print capability can join the effort.

LAKE PLACID | Northwood School and a team of volunteer makers are using 3D printing capacity here to make face shields.

And they’ve moved into production.

The equipment was designed to augment Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply lines and make shields locally for first responders.

Collaborators from Northwood School are determined to help plug a gap in PPE supply as area hospital staff, emergency medical technicians and other first responders work on the front lines to care for COVID patients and halt the spread of coronavirus.

The project started with a design idea about two weeks ago and has moved into full production at Northwood School and other nearby facilities.

“Volunteers are beginning face shield production in the Tri-Lakes area and are working to develop a coordinated printing effort throughout the region in order to respond to the changing needs of medical providers and healthcare facilities across Northern New York,” collaborators said in a news announcement.

“Volunteers are being sought to help expand this effort and their printing capacity.”

The project launched in conjunction with SUNY Canton, Northwood School, Lake Placid, and Saranac Lake Central school districts, Mountain Orthotic and Prosthetics Services, as well as individual community members.

Tom Broderick, associate head of school at Northwood School, has been coordinating team members with various skill sets to push forward toward design approvals between the team and Adirondack Health, NY3D said.

Adirondack Health operates healthcare centers in the Tri-Lakes and Keene with emergency departments at medical facilities in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

Northwood opened its Innovation Hub, a community maker space on Main Street in Lake Placid in February.

Based in Lake Placid, the private school closed all on-campus facilities and moved to online learning on March 11 to address COVID-19 safety and social distancing measures.

But the fabrication center on Main Street is operational.

“We are happy to be able to utilize the Innovation Hub at Northwood School and our 3D printers to do our part to keep our medical professionals and our community safe,” Broderick said.

“The recent focus has been on coordination with our health care facilities to ensure their input and confidence in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Approvals and logistics of the 3D printed materials and development of the regional network of printers has been the focus and are fully underway.

“With a connected team, our printer network can assess production volume as time goes on and adapt to regional directives.”

The team of mask makers is getting requests not only locally but also from outside the Adirondack Park.

“The next step is to discuss the logistics of how best to support other communities.”

As production ramps up, there is a need for more makers.

NY3D is looking for 3D printer operators and schools willing to join the effort.

“We are especially interested in collaboration with libraries, school districts, community colleges, medical equipment makers--those who already have multiple printers and the know-how, but, also, with individuals who may have just one printer,” Andrea Audi, NY3D regional network coordinator said. Anyone available to help with 3D fabrication can sign-up at www.ny3dnetwork.com. ■