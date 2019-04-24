Northwood starts work on LP campus

× Expand Image provided by Northwood School Northwood School on Main, architect rendering of renovations planned at new Innovation and Design building in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID | Construction work at Northwood School’s campus on Main Street has begun.

Having completed extensive structural review, the school’s board of trustees opted to strengthen the historic building’s framework and masonry, maintaining its original architecture and design as it sits.

Northwood Headmaster Michael Maher told The Sun recently that the school has successfully completed efforts to fund the $2.5 million project.

Asked if the century-old property proved an impediment in renewed use as a school lecture, events and community maker space, he said they are working to restore the historic edifice.

“The structural integrity of the building is sound. We will complete the normal bracing one does, but there are no obstacles to use of an old structure.

“When we did the initial design, we realized it would put pressure on the structure, and we went through a phase where demolition was considered.”

But the board of trustees ultimately opted not to take it down.

‘ARCHITECTURALLY ELABORATE’

Image provided The centerpiece of the historic Guild Block property, 2495 Main St., once a men’s clothier, will become the Northwood School Main Street robotics lab, event studio, and Innovation and Design space over the next seven to eight months.

Built in 1915 by Forrest H. Guild, the structure is the center of what late Lake Placid Historian Mary MacKenzie referred to in her work as the Guild Block.

A Main Street historical archive created by MacKenzie and continued after her death by newsman Lee Manchester indicates Guild opened an “excluseive men’s store” at the location.

“This is one of the most architecturally elaborate — and best preserved — commercial buildings on Main Street,” MacKenzie wrote of the place at 2495 Main, as she compiled history of each space on Lake Placid’s centerpiece mercantile row.

“The building is very much a product of its time, neoclassical in design and constructed of contemporary manufactured materials: ‘patent stone,’ fabricated metal cornice work, and copper storefronts. ... The building possesses a real integrity of design that enhances its already apparent architectural value."

For many years, it was the storefront for With Pipe and Book, a local bookshop.

“My first time to Lake Placid to accept the job at Northwood, I literally was at Starbucks, thinking about curriculum programs. I thought what happens if Northwood bought that building?” Maher said.

A century after the structure was built on Main Street, Northwood did buy it.

COLLABORATION

Tentatively called “Northwood School on Main,” the campus extension is being built to provide work, classroom and fabrication space for students at the boarding school across Mirror Lake, and also for community access.

Their plan, Maher said, incorporates students and adults from the larger region who need space for integration innovation and design work.

Already, Northwood has partnered with Lake Placid Central School to expand the private school’s robotics program, Maher said.

Collaboration, he said, is what connects community.

“It was such a great thing for kids in our theater program that Lake Placid Center for the Arts was willing to share their theater with us,” he said.

In that same spirit, Northwood Main envisions sharing space with local entrepreneurs and artists for events, design and build projects and for business development.

“We also want to tap into the collective genius of the community, and we plan to host a speaking series with visiting artists and professors, for the many, many innovative people here to share their life experiences. We are planning to host robotics and design programs in summertime for kids who are in Lake Placid with their parents, whether at the Horse Shows or Ironman or another event.”

‘WIDE OPEN SPACES’

Target date for opening the new school campus is Oct. 1, Maher said.

Contractors from Bette & Cring Construction, of Glens Falls, were retained to oversee the project.

“We have a good deal of the work being done by local subcontractors,” Maher said.

Asked if Northwood is planning to keep the historic tin ceiling in place, Maher said they are.

“We will be doing a lot of reframing on the inside, taking advantage of the wide open spaces installing flexible walls,” he added.

The building, in two floors, occupies more than 12,000 square feet of space on Main Street.

Tech updates to the property will allow for installation of 3D printers and various tech equipment for robotics.

The $2.5 million raised for project came from philanthropic support of Northwood School alumni, families and friends, Maher said in a news release.

“This financial commitment to the development of Northwood School on Main exemplifies the sustained support from generous donors to provide diverse academic offerings in top-notch facilities.”

The official name of the building will be revealed at a ribbon cutting ceremony next fall.

Northwood School is a co-educational boarding school for students in grades nine through 12. Approximately 190 students attend the school in Lake Placid.