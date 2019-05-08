Not so bad for business

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Regulations that have protected the Adirondack forests have not simultaneously harmed the economy, a new report suggests.

NORTH CREEK | The Adirondack Park has performed better economically than the rest of rural America since the inception of the Adirondack Park Agency, according to a new study, a finding that is at odds with the conventional wisdom that environmental regulations are bad for business.

Overall, the report points to a park population that has become older and wealthier through the years, but appears to lack corresponding opportunity for younger people, many of whom have left for college and/or careers.

“From 1970 to 2010, compared to rural communities elsewhere, many Adirondack communities experienced improvement in median household income, per capita income, and poverty rate,” the report states. “Far from showing a wasteland of economic distress, long-term trends over 40 years show Adirondack communities that consistently out-performed other areas in Upstate New York and across Rural America.”

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME

The study, backed by a trove of census data, was prepared by the conservation group Protect the Adirondacks. Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, said the region has its challenges — but these challenges are no worse, and in some areas less onerous, than those facing just about every nook and cranny of rural America.

A key finding is that median household income during the time studied rose 7.5 percent in the park, at a time when household income in the rest of the nation and New York state was flat. Per-capita income gains were even more impressive, up 80 percent since 1970, well above the national average of 58 percent. As of the 2010 census, per capita income in the park was higher than almost 90 percent of rural America. The poverty rate in the Adirondacks, while creeping upward, is lower than it is in 83 percent of rural America.

But while the news is generally good in terms of economics, it is correspondingly ominous in terms of population. Young people are fleeing the park, and student populations in a number of school systems have plummeted, some by as much as 70 percent.

Population growth during the 40-year study period in the park (11.6 percent) was significantly lower than rural America (26 percent) and the U.S. as a whole (53 percent). At the same time, growth in the park towns exceeded New York state as a whole, and was about the same as the rural Northeast.

POPULATION

Further, the park lost 1 percent of its population from 2000 to 2010, at a time when population across most of America was generally on the rise. But the report shows that roughly half of rural America was losing population as well.

According to the report, “The trend of slow, inexorable population loss in rural areas across the U.S. is likely to continue for decades and is the reality for most Adirondack communities ... and (this) creates a major challenge for rural areas like the Adirondack Park.”

While a cursory glance at the data might suggest that young families are picking up and leaving for jobs elsewhere, or because taxes have become unaffordable (the report noted the rising tax assessments), Bauer said a closer examination shows that’s not the case.

Most of those leaving are just graduating from high school, and are going off to college, the military or to see what else is awaiting them out in the world. And in one of the more puzzling aspects of the report, those young people who stay are having far fewer children. Indeed, there are few places in America where the number of children in relation to adults of child-bearing age has dropped faster over the past 40 years than in the Adirondack Park. School populations have suffered as a result.

But people do move to the park, and those groups have included professionals approaching middle age, and, mainly, retirees. The park is significantly grayer than it was in 1980, when it had a median age of 32. Today the median age is almost 46.

Bauer said he believes the report will cause people to rethink storylines that have been baked in to the Adirondack narrative. He said the data might also provide a blueprint for those seeking to bring more and younger people into the park through state programs and incentives.

It also argues that the Forest Preserve is an asset, not a hindrance, that other rural communities with similar challenges don’t have: “What is special about the Adirondack Park is the world-class protected landscape of mountains, forests, lakes and rivers. The abundant, protected natural resources are key asset and advantage for the region and set the Adirondack Park apart from most other rural areas.”