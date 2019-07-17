Not the North’s best Fourth

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Fort Ticonderoga historian Kevin Maher leads a group of hikers from Champlain Area Trails up Mount Defiance.

TICONDEROGA | July 4, 1776, was a great day for America. July 4, 1777 — not so much.

As the colonists were puttering around Fort Ticonderoga a year after declaring their independence, a team of British scouts was scaling Mount Defiance, which overlooks the peninsula upon which Americans had built their defenses.

Though they’d dug plenty of entrenchments down below, no one had seen fit to defend the prominence, a blunder that hastened the Americans’ evacuation of the fort.

Two hundred and forty two years and a day after the British lugged two hefty guns to the mountaintop, Ticonderoga historian Kevin Maher led a group of hikers from Champlain Area Trails up roughly the same route the British had carved out — slightly easier in modern times now that a paved road runs to the top.

The colonists had taken the fort from the British in May 1775, less a product of military might than a product of knocking on the door and telling a sparse number of defenders to scram. It was Ethan Allen who has received the glory of that time period, but Maher said it was Benedict Arnold who was better prepared both legally (even in the wilderness, paperwork was still important) and militarily to take the fort and lead assaults on British troops in the region. Arnold, of course, lost his chance at lasting American heroism when he later threw his lot with the British.

SIX-MILE-LONG WAGON TRAIN

A little over a year later, the Declaration of Independence was read to the Pennsylvania soldiers occupying the fort, but the troops largely shrugged it off, Maher said. Perhaps they did not understand the significance of the event, or perhaps they knew that independence was easier said than done.

Sure enough, in June 1777, British Gen. John Burgoyne, intent on piercing the colonies down the middle, swept down the Champlain Valley from the north with 10,000 men and a wagon train six miles long, the greatest campaign to date on American soil.

He had tried the same thing the year before, but Arnold had delayed the campaign in naval battles that forced the British to retire for the year without reaching their objective.

Burgoyne wasn’t going to let the same thing happen again. He would come down from the north, Gen. William Howe would come up from the south and Brig. Gen. Barry St. Leger would arrive from the west, and the rebel colonies would be cut in two.

‘NEVER FIRED A ROUND’

Burgoyne’s infantry and 500 Mohawk allies were dropped off on the lake shore above the fort and had an immediate impact on colonial soldiers stationed in the woods.

“The Mohawk attack and the Pennsylvanians just take off; I don’t blame them,” Maher said.

The British pushed the Americans back out on the peninsula to the fort, a formidable position all things being equal. But in a top secret mission, Burgoyne ordered guns somehow be wrestled up to the top of Mount Defiance, then known by the less-aggressive name of Sugar Loaf Hill. It was so secret that British sentries on the mountaintop almost fired on the transport party, having no idea what was in the works.

Such was the strength of Burgoyne’s army that the Americans probably would have lost the fort anyway, Maher said. But looking up and seeing two big guns pointing down on their barracks — and not knowing how many more there might be — sealed the deal. The Americans abandoned the fort and fled south to what’s now Whitehall.

“Believe it or not, they never fired a round,” Maher said. Instead, the artillery won by intimidation.

It was about the last good day for Burgoyne. St. Leger got bogged down in western New York, and Howe showed up and Burgoyne was defeated by the colonists at Saratoga in the fall. Colonists retook Mount Defiance and fired into the British-occupied fort, but by then hostilities had moved to the south and Ticonderoga ceased to be a strategic outpost.