Not your average fishing story

File photo Stephen DiCerbo ("Master Mutsugoroh") creates an indirect print portrait of a salmon. DiCerbo teaches the art of gyotaku - Japanese fish printing.

TICONDEROGA | In 19th century Japan, telling a fish story wasn’t acceptable. Instead, the catch was documented not with weights and measures, but with the art form known as “gyotaku,” in which the medium is ink — and the fish itself.

The technique will be on display at Ti Art’s downtown gallery from June 28 to July 20, featuring the prints of Stephen DiCerbo of North Hudson and some of his students, one being Mike Strutz of Hague. The show opens Friday night, June 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition to the show, DiCerbo will give a talk and demonstration Saturday, July 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. He will also hold an all-day class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at which participants can make their own fish print. The cost will be $100 plus a $25 material fee. Participants are limited to 10. To sign up for the class, contact Stephen at stephen@stormtreestudios.com or ticonderogaarts@gmail.com.

Gyotaku has several forms, including one in which the fish is used much as a plate would have been used to print a newspaper. But what began as a practical recording method has become a fine art form — even though it is still used in Japan for its original purpose.

DiCerbo is a natural science fine artist and illustrator from North Hudson.

He has traveled around the northeast United States and New England, Oregon, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state, Nova Scotia and British Columbia in a quest for more knowledge and experiences in varied environmental settings.

He has also traveled to Japan and studied with a master gyotaku printmaker, Mineo Ryuka Yamamoto, to refine and advance his technique in Japanese fish printing. After more than 10 years of study with Sensei Yamamoto, he was honored with the title of master gyotaku printmaker and given the artist’s name Mutsugoroh.

“It has been said that one of the greatest values of fishing is that it presents a never-ending series of opportunities for hope,” DiCerbo says in his artist statement. “In the same sense, the artistic subject matter of fish and the environs they inhabit provide me with unlimited variations of color and form to work with.”

Currently, Stephen works out of Stormtree Studio. He produces natural science illustrations as well as fine art and printmaking, specializing in ichthyologic subject matter.