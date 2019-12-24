Notorious prison seamstress could be released in early 2020

Photo provided Joyce Mitchell Joyce Mitchell

DANNEMORA | The former prison seamstress who helped two convicted killers escape Clinton Correctional Facility could be released in early 2020 for good behavior.

Joyce Mitchell has been denied parole as she serves out her sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, but could be released on special conditions in February, pending continued credit for good behavior behind bars.

The notorious prison worker made national headlines in 2015 after she helped murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape the maximum-security facility.

She ultimately backed out as the duo’s getaway driver when the pair escaped through a prison tunnel and nearby manhole, launching an intense multi-week search for the pair.

That massive local search ultimately led to Matt’s death and Mitchell’s arrest. Sweat was shot and captured about three weeks after the escape and is now serving out his life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden.

The prison break made national news for weeks, shining a spotlight on the region and becoming the focus of an acclaimed Showtime miniseries.

Mitchell, 55, was living in Dickinson Center at the time and still has strong ties and family connections in the area.■