Notorious prison seamstress released this week for ‘good behavior’

Photo provided Joyce Mitchell Joyce Mitchell

DANNEMORA | Joyce Mitchell is expected to walk free from prison today less than five years after she helped two murderers escape Clinton Correctional Facility.

The notorious prison seamstress once again made national headlines Thursday morning as news of her impending release sent shock waves through the region still gripped by the 2015 escape of Richard Matt and David Sweat.

In an exclusive interview re-aired on The Today Show Thursday morning, Mitchell said she “got caught up” in the pair’s escape fantasy when she smuggled hand tools into the maximum-security facility to aid their escape.

Mitchell was supposed to be the getaway driver during the daring 2015 escape, but backed out at the last minute, leaving the pair to flee on foot.

Once discovered, the escape prompted an intense multi-week search that ultimately ended with Matt’s death and Mitchell’s arrest. Sweat was shot and captured about three weeks after he escaped through a manhole and is now serving his life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility.

The prison break thrust the region into the national spotlight and eventually became the focus of an acclaimed Showtime miniseries.

Mitchell, 54, faced up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to promoting prison contraband and was previously denied parole.

But with credit for good behavior, Mitchell was recently granted an early conditional release and was slated to leave Bedford Hills Correctional Facility Saturday.

But as her release is processed and finalized, the New York State Department of Corrections said Mitchell would likely be released Thursday to allow time to fulfill a next-day reporting requirement for parole.

Authorities have not released specific details on the conditions of her release, but Mitchell will remain under the close supervision of the New York State Division of Parole.

With strong ties and family connections in the area, Mitchell was expected to return to the Franklin County area once released. She reportedly plans to write a book on her role in the escape. ■