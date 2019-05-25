NW Chamber pays tribute to John Nick for extensive volunteer work

× Just prior to a banquet held May 16 at Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake, North Warren Chamber of Commerce officials (from left) Greg Beckler, Barbara Repp and Julia Pucciarelli (far right) congratulate John and Jo Anne Nick (second and third from right) for John Nick being honored as V.I.P. of the Year by the Chamber for his community service.

CHESTERTOWN | A man who has dedicated his spare hours to improving the lives of others in northern Warren County was honored last week by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce as their “V.I.P. of the Year.”

John Nick of Chestertown was hailed for his volunteer spirit at a banquet held May 16 at Jimbo’s Club on Brant Lake. About 60 or so people attended the event.

As a member of Chestertown Rotary, he has organized the beloved annual Memory Tree holiday event and managed the recent project to upgrade the Town of Chester’s Dynamite Hill Ski Area. This endeavor included installation of a new ski tow, night lighting and electric power for these two amenities as well as snow-making equipment. The improvements also featured construction of a new base building. For such accomplishments, Nick was named Rotarian of the Year in 2017.

Nick serves as the president of the Loon Lake Park District Association. In this role, he’s been managing the town of Chester boat launch and wash station, and overseen the lake’s milfoil remediation program. A scuba diver, Nick has helped remove invasive species from Loon Lake. He has also been credited with helping develop methodology to evaluate the effectiveness of programs to curb invasive species in the state’s lakes.

For the Town of Chester, Nick has served on both the town planning board and the municipality’s zoning law revision committee.

Nick has also accomplished projects for the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance. For his volunteer work, he was honored as the Grand Marshal of the annual Chestertown St. Patrick’s Day parade which is sponsored by the group.

Fellow Rotarian Al Muench of Chestertown said that Nick is always ready to apply his talents and engineering experience to help area organizations and individuals with their projects.

“John installed the air conditioning units for the new Chester Wellness Center, personally saving the town thousands of dollars,” Muench said. “Considering all he’s done for everyone, I can’t say enough about him — he’s a good friend and neighbor.”

Nick said the highlight of his 12-plus years of volunteer work in northern Warren County was his work at Dynamite Hill Ski Area, where people of all ages can head down the slopes without paying a fee.

Nick deferred credit to others that he’s worked with.

“There are a lot of people doing a lot of volunteering in the area,” he said. “But this is a great honor, and it’s nice to be recognized.”