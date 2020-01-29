NWCS students seek to aid recovery of Australian wildlife

CHESTERTOWN | North Warren Central students are now collecting donations for the rescue and recovery of animals displaced by the recent Australian wildfires. The fundraiser is a project of the North Warren Student Council and the school’s Interact Club.

These groups’ promotional materials cite that more than 17 million of acres of land, primarily wildlife habitat, has been devastated by fire — and that an estimated 500 million animals have perished, and millions more need to be rescued.

In responding to this devastation, the students have sought to help, school officials said this week.

Cash donations of all amounts are welcome. For merely $1 or more, donors will be recognized with an Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors koala badge, bearing a name chosen by the donor, that will be displayed at the school.

All proceeds are to be donated to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors Fund, established by the Irwin family who have expressed their intent to involve others in the rescue, protection and treatment of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife, according to a press release.

To donate or for additional details, contact a North Warren student council member or the school administration.