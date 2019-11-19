NY-21st race on country's radar

NORTH COUNTRY | The race for the 21st Congressional District seat gained national attention over the weekend.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was front and center in the opening days of the impeachment hearings that began last week. Stefanik’s prominent role earned praise from President Donald Trump, support from the party’s highest-ranking members and donations for her re-election effort.

It also brought the attention of the country to the NY-21 election less than a year away.

Stefanik is being challenged by Tedra Cobb, whose name was also thrust into the spotlight in the process. Stefanik defeated Cobb in 2018 with 56 percent of the vote.

Over a span of just a few days, Cobb’s campaign says they received more than $1 million in donations from supporters.

TWITTER BATTLE

Much of the attention to the race has come through Twitter.

One of the donors to Cobb’s campaign was George Conway, husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. He tweeted the following message Saturday: “.@EliseStefanik is lying trash. Please give to her opponent, @TedraCobb.”

Stefanik responded with: “The one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help.”

The president offered this take on Sunday: “A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik!”

ATTENTION

“I am overwhelmed by the support we have received,” Cobb said in press release. “Stefanik’s partisan political theater is beneath the dignity of her office. She skipped several important private hearings — but with the cameras on, she repeatedly attempted to derail yesterday’s public hearings. Stefanik should take her oath to the constitution seriously and find all the facts in this grave matter of national security. The people of this district deserve better.”

“Much of the new attention to NY-21 came Saturday after George Conway ... tweeted a screenshot of his $2,800 donation to Cobb,” a press release from Stefanik’s campaign said. “He also circulated and later deleted a fake photo of Stefanik at the hearing, which had been Photoshopped to feature a hand sticking up the middle finger.

“So far this cycle, Stefanik has easily out-fundraised Cobb, though Cobb has claimed more in-district donors,” Stefanik’s campaign relayed. “Stefanik ended the third quarter in September with almost $1.3 million in her campaign fund, compared to $500,000 for her Democratic opponent.”

Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Report, doesn’t think the new attention will be a problem for Stefanik’s re-election efforts.

“The political reality - as much as Dems wish this weren’t the case - is that #NY21 Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) is well-aligned with her North Country district, which twice voted for Obama before voting for Trump by *14%* in 2016. She’s not vulnerable in 2020.”