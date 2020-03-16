UPDATED: NY, NJ, CT close all in-house use for restaurants, bars, movies, gyms

× Expand Photo by Darren McGee, Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo NewYorkGovAndrewCuomo_COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and governors of Connecticut and New Jersey have closed in-house seating for all bars, movie theatres, casinos, gyms and restaurants in the three neighboring states effective at 8 p.m. Monday.

Restaurants and bars will be able to provide take-out or delivery food service in order to keep part of their operations running.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

The stark and broad-range announcement was part of several regional steps Cuomo announced during his daily coronavirus update on Monday.

The order continues until further notice.

Cuomo, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont coordinated a regional approach as a stop-gap measure, hoping it prevents residents from state-shopping.

“New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents ‘state shopping’ where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa. I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence, we are taking this on ourselves,” Cuomo said from Albany.

Beyond restaurant, bar, gym, movie theatre and casino closure, the governors also set group gathering limits down to 50 people in accordance with guidance issued on Sunday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Viruses don’t know borders,” Gov. Lamont said of the Tri-State decision.

“CT, NY & NJ are taking a regional approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Lamont said via Twitter.

Cuomo has requested that all police and law enforcement officers, local and state, and emergency medical service personnel be provided with masks and proper safety gear for every call.

Schools throughout the North Country were closed with announcements on Sunday, but the governor said the 14 percent of schools that remained open elsewhere in the state would also close.

State health officials and Cuomo’s COVID-19 team have asked New Yorkers to stay at home as much as possible, urging people to keep a safe distance of about 6 feet from others while in public.

Cuomo asked local government agencies to reduce their workforce by 50 percent.

CLINTON COUNTY UPDATE:

Following the City of Plattsburgh, Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh declared a 30-day “state of emergency” on Sunday, Mar. 15 in accordance with Cuomo’s statewide recommendations.

On the heels of Thursday’s city announcement, the Crete Civic Center and the Plattsburgh City Gym have closed with formerly scheduled events either cancelled or postponed.

The Plattsburgh Public Library will be closed to the public until Mar. 31, but is directing patrons to online resources in the meantime.

Groups larger than twenty are not allowed to congregate on city property; those gathering in public spaces must practice social distancing at a minimum length of two meters. The City Zoning Board of Appeals will still meet as scheduled at 7pm on Monday, Mar. 16.

After community-wide event cancellations and postponements, some city businesses tested running at half-capacity, but are now closing in accordance with the state mandate, having noticed slowed traffic. This has resulted in the immediate response of temporary layoffs at some places, while other employers are encouraging employees to work from home or adjust hours to accommodate the public in waves.

Restaurants that remain open are exploring new means of reaching customers amidst self-isolation, offering delivery when possible. ■

This news report will be updated as further information is released by local officials.